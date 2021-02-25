 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Tower, this is American Airlines 161. We just had something just go over us. It looks just like a long, cylindrical, enormous--Wang, pay attention. Don't get distracted by that giant flying--Weiner? Any of you want another weiner?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
26
    More: Strange, Federal Aviation Administration, Airline, Air traffic control, Aircraft, American Airlines pilot, Southwest Airlines, radio transmission, cruise missile type of thing  
•       •       •

1169 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2021 at 2:20 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Intergalactic cruise missile?
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was chasing Nell...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange.. there are no whales in New Mexico.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
View from the pilot's window.

startrek.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Strange.. there are no whales in New Mexico.


Of course not. This was days ago. It greeted the ground long ago.
 
drogg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Tr0mBoNe: Strange.. there are no whales in New Mexico.

Of course not. This was days ago. It greeted the ground long ago.


What about the petunias?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh for god sakes it was a part of a United plane. Probably an engine, but might have been the landing gear, tail, wing, economy section.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I can text you a photo if you like."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No video? No picture? Nothing? Good thing this is Fark because this isn't news.
 
70Ford
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skail
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

drogg: WelldeadLink: Tr0mBoNe: Strange.. there are no whales in New Mexico.

Of course not. This was days ago. It greeted the ground long ago.

What about the petunias?


They say 'hi.'
 
Smidge204
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

Wub wub wub wub...
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Russians know how to deal with flying weener-shaped objects.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"That's a huge, metallic --- Johnson! Get a bead on that thing! What is it?"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Paige, no!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Tower, this is American Airlines 161. We just had something just go over us."

American flight 161 this is the tower, did it happen to look just like your engine?
 
Bungles [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
With the rash of rocketmen in the last few months, I think it's pretty obvious what's going on: the government has hived out a whole load of new contracts for classified experimental aviation tech to the numerous new private space companies, beyond the usual Boeing/Lockheed etc.

And they are pretty crap with the classified testing protocols.

It's always within a few hundred miles of Space X/Blue Origin facilities.
 
Lapdance
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I gotta STOP doing this FAP thang......!!!!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What is it with New Mexico and aliens?

Unless this isn't a repeat from 24 hours ago.
 
Brofar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Starting to feel like it's election fraud claims with all this stuff....either prove it or shut up.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.