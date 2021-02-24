 Skip to content
(Orange County Register)   An outdoor, well ventilated situation prevents COVID vaccinations. Goofy   (ocregister.com) divider line
    Anaheim, California, mass vaccination site, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland parking lot, high winds  
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like in this thread... I was there first.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"An outdoor, well ventilated situation"

Sounds like your moms ideal lovemaking conditions.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "An outdoor, well ventilated situation"

Sounds like your moms ideal lovemaking conditions.


its no modified toilet roll holder, but it'll do.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fastpass my ass!
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's freakin' wimdy
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Barry McCockner: It's freakin' wimdy


No, it's Thursday.

So am I. Let's have another drink.

/old seaside postcard gag
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"An Outdoor, Well Ventilated Situation" is one of my favourite Hemingway short stories.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Fastpass my ass!


Your ass may pass gass fast but alas ass gas from crack morass will last and not pass fast.

/wut
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Damnit, Linka!
 
