(LA Times)   You know the scene near the end of "The Wiz" where Evillene's slaves all rip off their monster costumes and dance? Getting fully vaccinated for Covid-19 is kind of like that   (latimes.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit, people.  Just because you got your shots doesn't mean it's back to normal.  It means that current mitigation habits are all that much more effective, and we'd be able to get back to normal more quickly if people keep being careful.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Someone actually saw "The Wiz"?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Damnit, people.  Just because you got your shots doesn't mean it's back to normal.  It means that current mitigation habits are all that much more effective, and we'd be able to get back to normal more quickly if people keep being careful.


Especially since it is only 95% effective.  There's that 5% chance it isn't.  I talked to a state epidemiologist yesterday about whether routine weekly testing will be needed after all staff get vaccinated and we reopen to the public, and he said yes, keep doing testing.
 
EL EM
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't nobody bring me no bad news.
 
KB202
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Isn't "pervasive fear" a bit of hyperbole? We didn't want hospitals overrun and essential workers at risk and public services interrupted. We didn't want to get sick or die on a ventilator. That's not the same as pervasive fear. It's just common sense.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Rudy Ray Moore is the black Ed Wood.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is this where I admit I grew up in a very white area and never saw The Wiz?
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: Is this where I admit I grew up in a very white area and never saw The Wiz?


How dare you! *Slap*
 
darkmayo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Damnit, people.  Just because you got your shots doesn't mean it's back to normal.  It means that current mitigation habits are all that much more effective, and we'd be able to get back to normal more quickly if people keep being careful.


BUH MAH RIHTS!

Vaccine or no Vaccine, it is the will of JESUS that I have an 100 person orgy at my church/crossfit studio. Event will be catered with an all you can eat buffet with multiple hotpots, utensils are for antifa so get your mericka on an make sure you paw your grubby mits on some tits and chicken wings.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Someone actually saw "The Wiz"?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I know that I had nightmares for years about that damned subway station scene, and it still creeps me out considerably.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The vaccine isn't mandatory and sometimes hard to get, so I imagine the people actually making the effort to get vaccinated are generally Covid safety concious types.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Someone actually saw "The Wiz"?


Don't you shame the great Nipsy Russell!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What the fear mongers want you to believe receiving the vaccination is like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Something slightly closer to reality.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Other than being Trek
 
lifeslammer
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NM Volunteer: NeoCortex42: Damnit, people.  Just because you got your shots doesn't mean it's back to normal.  It means that current mitigation habits are all that much more effective, and we'd be able to get back to normal more quickly if people keep being careful.

Especially since it is only 95% effective.  There's that 5% chance it isn't.  I talked to a state epidemiologist yesterday about whether routine weekly testing will be needed after all staff get vaccinated and we reopen to the public, and he said yes, keep doing testing.


I think its much easier to scare people into good behavior by simply replacing 95% effective with 1 in 20 odds you still get infected
 
