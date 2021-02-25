 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Gen X, Tubeway Army, and a non-"It's the End..." track from R.E.M. that will still leave you feeling fine. It's pastFORWARD #195. Starts 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org)
43
    More: Live  
•       •       •

43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy talking about blueberry varieties right now
Anti oxidants. ... anti establishment - it's all new wave and punk maybe
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Guy talking about blueberry varieties right now
Anti oxidants. ... anti establishment - it's all new wave and punk maybe


thanks for jumping on that grenade for us.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

west.la.lawyer: Guy talking about blueberry varieties right now
Anti oxidants. ... anti establishment - it's all new wave and punk maybe



I try to avoid the pregame show.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wotcha.
I always catch the tail end of the previous show.
Fingers crossed it doesn't jazz at me again today.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Goodish morning all.

With that glowing review, I think I'll skip the pregame show.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i am very seriously contemplating playing the smiths and just dealing with the fallout. not today. but soon. mark my words.
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Greetings.
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: i am very seriously contemplating playing the smiths and just dealing with the fallout. not today. but soon. mark my words.


things are that bad, huh?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

xebec: socalnewwaver: i am very seriously contemplating playing the smiths and just dealing with the fallout. not today. but soon. mark my words.

things are that bad, huh?


oh trust me, if i played the smiths they would be.
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: xebec: socalnewwaver: i am very seriously contemplating playing the smiths and just dealing with the fallout. not today. but soon. mark my words.

things are that bad, huh?

oh trust me, if i played the smiths they would be.


Tough crowd here...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

xebec: socalnewwaver: xebec: socalnewwaver: i am very seriously contemplating playing the smiths and just dealing with the fallout. not today. but soon. mark my words.

things are that bad, huh?

oh trust me, if i played the smiths they would be.

Tough crowd here...


sorry, it was a joke back at your joke, because of the station restriction on playing things too popular, i would  face serious blowback were i to play something as well known as the smiths.
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: xebec: socalnewwaver: xebec: socalnewwaver: i am very seriously contemplating playing the smiths and just dealing with the fallout. not today. but soon. mark my words.

things are that bad, huh?

oh trust me, if i played the smiths they would be.

Tough crowd here...

sorry, it was a joke back at your joke, because of the station restriction on playing things too popular, i would  face serious blowback were i to play something as well known as the smiths.


What about something obscure by the Smiths?  You'll be on thin ice with REM.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*sigh* only the current generation would find going to the movies "stressful".
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

xebec: socalnewwaver: xebec: socalnewwaver: xebec: socalnewwaver: i am very seriously contemplating playing the smiths and just dealing with the fallout. not today. but soon. mark my words.

things are that bad, huh?

oh trust me, if i played the smiths they would be.

Tough crowd here...

sorry, it was a joke back at your joke, because of the station restriction on playing things too popular, i would  face serious blowback were i to play something as well known as the smiths.

What about something obscure by the Smiths?  You'll be on thin ice with REM.


actually, i just looked up the spotify totals, and R.E.M. is wayyyyy more popular than the smiths. shocking, but true. twice as much in fact.

and yes, i maybe shouldn't play them. actually, had i known how high their stream count is, i probably wouldn't have. but i also try to factor in the fact that the kids these days are the same lot who added the latest single from this up-and-coming band "new order" to the station library. and psychedelic furs.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: *sigh* only the current generation would find going to the movies "stressful".


This movie thing gets repeated every week doesn't it?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Okay. Volume cranked way up
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Needs an app.

/ android
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Needs an app.

/ android


there are several :)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So apparently I know what I'm doing for my bday in Oct. Just got a ticket for a show that's Front 242, CCCP, Microchip League, Psyche, and Robotiko Rejekto in Dallas TX. Thanks tax refund!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Scads"?

Not heard that before. I like that word
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

djslowdive: So apparently I know what I'm doing for my bday in Oct. Just got a ticket for a show that's Front 242, CCCP, Microchip League, Psyche, and Robotiko Rejekto in Dallas TX. Thanks tax refund!!


The March 2021 LA show got cancelled after being rescheduled (with Young Gods + Thrill Kill Kult!). Bummed.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
so i just did some research, and r.e.m. have roughly the same stream count as new order, the psychedelic furs, and the smiths. COMBINED.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

djslowdive: So apparently I know what I'm doing for my bday in Oct. Just got a ticket for a show that's Front 242, CCCP, Microchip League, Psyche, and Robotiko Rejekto in Dallas TX. Thanks tax refund!!


Unless anyone comes here earlier, my birthday treat for March will be in 2022.
The Mish pushed their tour out again to next year :o(
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ArcadianRefugee: Needs an app.

/ android

there are several :)


Ooo!

/ installing
/
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dunno what is playing now, but stirs memories of Dream Syndicate, For Against and Zeitgeist
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: so i just did some research, and r.e.m. have roughly the same stream count as new order, the psychedelic furs, and the smiths. COMBINED.


Oops.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Dunno what is playing now, but stirs memories of Dream Syndicate, For Against and Zeitgeist


that would be the sea urchins. real time playlist here (no account needed if you're allergic to the socials)
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Has the show started? Hearing goofy movie chat on streema...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Dunno what is playing now, but stirs memories of Dream Syndicate, For Against and Zeitgeist


Holy cats, somebody else knows For Against.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: Dunno what is playing now, but stirs memories of Dream Syndicate, For Against and Zeitgeist

that would be the sea urchins. real time playlist here (no account needed if you're allergic to the socials)


thanks man, glad to be here - keep the faith
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Has the show started? Hearing goofy movie chat on streema...


refresh and/or open new tab. yes, we started 18 minutes ago
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Has the show started? Hearing goofy movie chat on streema...


Sounds like you need to refresh. 3 tracks in so far
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Has the show started? Hearing goofy movie chat on streema...


Scratch that. My bad. Need more coffee, and a better internet connection.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: djslowdive: So apparently I know what I'm doing for my bday in Oct. Just got a ticket for a show that's Front 242, CCCP, Microchip League, Psyche, and Robotiko Rejekto in Dallas TX. Thanks tax refund!!

The March 2021 LA show got cancelled after being rescheduled (with Young Gods + Thrill Kill Kult!). Bummed.


That sucks. That's an farking great lineup. I think The Young Gods was the loudest show I've seen (and it was fantastic). It's either them or Einstürzende Neubauten (which was cancelled last year)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Felt really channeling Lou Reed with this track
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: west.la.lawyer: Dunno what is playing now, but stirs memories of Dream Syndicate, For Against and Zeitgeist

Holy cats, somebody else knows For Against.


hey now, we've played them on the show. or at least intended to. i should have checked the twitters before i shot my mouth off? cuz now i'm doubting myself haha 🤦🏼
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: west.la.lawyer: Dunno what is playing now, but stirs memories of Dream Syndicate, For Against and Zeitgeist

Holy cats, somebody else knows For Against.


I do not like to forget good things
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: west.la.lawyer: Dunno what is playing now, but stirs memories of Dream Syndicate, For Against and Zeitgeist

Holy cats, somebody else knows For Against.

hey now, we've played them on the show. or at least intended to. i should have checked the twitters before i shot my mouth off? cuz now i'm doubting myself haha 🤦🏼


I always manage to get caught up in work and miss these shows/threads. This is the first time I've been around for one. Very happy to be here!
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Love Felt. Thanks.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Transvision Vamp is still around?!!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: west.la.lawyer: Dunno what is playing now, but stirs memories of Dream Syndicate, For Against and Zeitgeist

Holy cats, somebody else knows For Against.

hey now, we've played them on the show. or at least intended to. i should have checked the twitters before i shot my mouth off? cuz now i'm doubting myself haha 🤦🏼

I always manage to get caught up in work and miss these shows/threads. This is the first time I've been around for one. Very happy to be here!


well we're glad to have you here.

Wrongo: Love Felt. Thanks.


love them, they're a show fave for sure.
 
