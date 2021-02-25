 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Police: Missing chicken. Loud. Belligerent. Non-cooperative. Foul smelling. Won't leave. If you have lost your chicken, call us   (fox2now.com) divider line
27
    More: Amusing, Harry S. Truman, News, Puerto Rico, President of the United States, Breaking news, Facebook, Elliott Davis, D.C  
•       •       •

618 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2021 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's surprising no one choked it.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so they've been ....cockblocked?


yeah.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't that be "fowl" smelling?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a chicken

/ some other kind of game bird?
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: That's not a chicken

/ some other kind of game bird?


It's a guinea hen.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I know of guinea fowl, whoever lost that thing is better off.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1p4xnw9vz583g92k7249hwjj-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
milkandcheese [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: so they've been ....cockblocked?


yeah.


Little Jackie - Cock Block [Official Video HD]
Youtube Wbjq5pOTkBI
 
discotaco
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

discotaco: [Fark user image 599x370]


The Fast Show - That's Amazing -3- Monster
Youtube 9zdmqV2iDN8
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JesseL: From what I know of guinea fowl, whoever lost that thing is better off.


They are basically farm alarm systems.  You get within a hundred yards and those bastards will let everyone know you are there. You can also eat them. Less fat and more protein than chicken.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If they didn't shoot it, it must be a white chicken.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mztlplx: AlgaeRancher: That's not a chicken

/ some other kind of game bird?

It's a guinea hen.


and they can be belligerent.  I had two that showed up at my place years ago.  One was an asshole.

Not as bad as the peacock that showed up randomly.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Guinea hens... that's a good description. It's a hard choice between them or peacocks on which is the biggest obnoxious animal available.

Get him Stanley birb
Youtube EIUA3KCMSDc
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
subservient chicken
Youtube K0KjqQZquys
 
Frowzy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I initially read that as "Missing children"

/sounds about right
//don't have kids
///now hungry for KFC
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: If they didn't shoot it, it must be a white chicken.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mztlplx: AlgaeRancher: That's not a chicken

/ some other kind of game bird?

It's a guinea hen.


You've got to know your chicken.

Cibo Matto - Know Your Chicken (Video)
Youtube COMWwwv_MTk
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thunder Heist - Jerk It
Youtube vuBRFeiHcd8
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not a missing chicken. Found chicken.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Vitalic - Chicken Lady (2009)
Youtube vMTGZtkUWe8
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If the chicken was a rooster, they would be saying it has "leadership skills".  Just sayin'.
 
cowgirl toffee [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

webron: JesseL: From what I know of guinea fowl, whoever lost that thing is better off.

They are basically farm alarm systems.  You get within a hundred yards and those bastards will let everyone know you are there. You can also eat them. Less fat and more protein than chicken.


Best tick control you'll find, too
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
IM WRITE HEAR GAIS
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.