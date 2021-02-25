 Skip to content
 
(Smithsonian Magazine)   Pretty awesome story about an NSA agent named Juanita Moody who was key to the Cuban Missile Crisis. What she did was so secretive her story is just now being declassified   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Great article, subby. Nice find
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hello, is this the anonymous NSA hotline?"

"Yes, Larry. How can we help you?"
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deep Throat II: Cuban Boogaloo
 
elvindeath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she the American equivalent of Stanislav Petrov ?   Great to hear about the "small people" who made big contributions to prevent the idiots in charge from destoying humanity.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: A friend of mine went to Juniata College and I was out at a cave with some people. One of them noticed the sticker he gave me on my car and asked where "Juanita" College was. It took me a minute to figure out what he was talking about.
/Jew-Knee-At-Uh
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I am vexed , she wanted to fight to maintain colonialism in Cuba. She seems like a very talented woman but she buckled when NSA fellow employees told her about the sexual harassment. I understand that was during the time we were crawling under our desks and kissing our ass goodbye but we also were being as aggressive in Yugoslavia and Turkey.
I wonder if this might've happened do to the money made by the masters of war who needed a new reason to increase the defense department funding.
 
IDisME [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pretty awesome indeed.  You have a keen knack for understatement subby.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Moody?  Sounds like my ex!
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Great share subby
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She only died a few years ago, at the age of 90. Kinda sad she didn't get much public recognition before she died.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
WOW! Walter Mondale was a stupid piece of shiat. Who would have thunk it!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Actually, those of us "in the know" have known about Juanita Moody for years.

https://www.nsa.gov/Portals/70/docume​n​ts/news-features/declassified-document​s/oral-history-interviews/nsa-oh-1994-​32-moody.pdf

https://www.nsa.gov/Portals/70/docume​n​ts/news-features/declassified-document​s/oral-history-interviews/nsa-oh-2001-​28-moody.pdf

https://www.nsa.gov/Portals/70/docume​n​ts/news-features/declassified-document​s/oral-history-interviews/nsa-oh-2003-​12-moody.pdf
 
dittybopper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: She only died a few years ago, at the age of 90. Kinda sad she didn't get much public recognition before she died.


Comes with the territory.  When you work with top secret stuff, people don't know what you did for decades.
 
