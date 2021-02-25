 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Protip: If you're going to hold a Zoom meeting in front of your 8th grade students, make sure you aren't masturbating   (nypost.com) divider line
    Montgomery County, Maryland, Psychology, Week-day names, District officials, Bethesda, Maryland, Marc Schack, 21-year employee, Montgomery County Public Schools  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The 21-year employee for Montgomery County Public Schools - who also runs Pirate Magic, a business that throws "pirate parties" for youngsters while he portrays a character named "Captain Silly Bones" - said he has since been placed on administrative leave."
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: "The 21-year employee for Montgomery County Public Schools - who also runs Pirate Magic, a business that throws "pirate parties" for youngsters while he portrays a character named "Captain Silly Bones" - said he has since been placed on administrative leave."


Yeaaahhh....

He's gonna be on a lot of lists for a while.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it with guys who can't control themselves long enough to not masturbate on the damn job?  Seriously, you can't go 8 goddamn hours without whacking off?  WTF is wrong with you?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FINE!!! I didn't want to teach your stupid f*cking brats anyway!!!


/*fap* *fap* *fap*
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What is it with guys who can't control themselves long enough to not masturbate on the damn job?  Seriously, you can't go 8 goddamn hours without whacking off?  WTF is wrong with you?


I can't think of anything less fap-worthy than my work and the people I do it with.

Except that one customer I have right now.  DAT VOICE.  Total hottie.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Benevolent Misanthrope: What is it with guys who can't control themselves long enough to not masturbate on the damn job?  Seriously, you can't go 8 goddamn hours without whacking off?  WTF is wrong with you?

I can't think of anything less fap-worthy than my work and the people I do it with.

Except that one customer I have right now.  DAT VOICE.  Total hottie.


Don't you teach preschool?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What is it with guys who can't control themselves long enough to not masturbate on the damn job?  Seriously, you can't go 8 goddamn hours without whacking off?  WTF is wrong with you?


Big Train - Work Place W@nking
Youtube VKH9ECC_Qa4
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: Diogenes: Benevolent Misanthrope: What is it with guys who can't control themselves long enough to not masturbate on the damn job?  Seriously, you can't go 8 goddamn hours without whacking off?  WTF is wrong with you?

I can't think of anything less fap-worthy than my work and the people I do it with.

Except that one customer I have right now.  DAT VOICE.  Total hottie.

Don't you teach preschool?


Yep.  And just wait till his voice changes!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People stop masturbating?
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm really disturbed that his first impulse after class with 8th graders was to masturbate. I can see crying or drinking alcohol, but not being turned on.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: "The 21-year employee for Montgomery County Public Schools - who also runs Pirate Magic, a business that throws "pirate parties" for youngsters while he portrays a character named "Captain Silly Bones" - said he has since been placed on administrative leave."


Arrrrrrggh.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And of course the school is near me.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What is it with guys who can't control themselves long enough to not masturbate on the damn job?  Seriously, you can't go 8 goddamn hours without whacking off?  WTF is wrong with you?


Hey, if you're gonna whack it, may as well be paid to do it.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: [Fark user image image 248x249]


I bet some tissues got a load of him. Probably a bit if the carpet too.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All my computers have a piece of electric tape over the camera.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: And of course the school is near me.


More than 1000 yards, right?
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What is it with guys who can't control themselves long enough to not masturbate on the damn job?  Seriously, you can't go 8 goddamn hours without whacking off?  WTF is wrong with you?


Clearly I don't speak for everyone, but I don't feel there's anything *wrong* with me, I just like to travel light.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eighth grade is not too early to learn proper technique, if you think about it.

/don't think about it
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This dude is 21?
nypost.comView Full Size
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What is it with guys who can't control themselves long enough to not masturbate on the damn job?  Seriously, you can't go 8 goddamn hours without whacking off?  WTF is wrong with you?


Stress release.
 
eldoobie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pulled a toobin.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What is it with guys who can't control themselves long enough to not masturbate on the damn job?  Seriously, you can't go 8 goddamn hours without whacking off?  WTF is wrong with you?


Suddenly, on FARK, I'm hearing an awful lot of awkward silence, followed by zipping sounds....
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In his defense...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: This dude is 21?
[nypost.com image 850x478]


I read as 21-year employee, not 21-year-old. He's been there for 21 years.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marc Schack, an assistant for special education students

OMG, I can't imagine the level of chaos that breaks loose when the special kids see something like that. It must have take a lot of presses on the shock collar button to restore order.

/"I like wanking...rawr" ZAP
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaViergeNoire: I'm really disturbed that his first impulse after class with 8th graders was to masturbate. I can see crying or drinking alcohol, but not being turned on.


Whiskey.  Straight.  Large quantities.

If you are still seeing only single instances of the children, up the dosage.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What is it with guys who can't control themselves long enough to not masturbate on the damn job?  Seriously, you can't go 8 goddamn hours without whacking off?  WTF is wrong with you?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was Toobin in the Love Schack?
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: This dude is 21?
[nypost.com image 850x478]


Employed for 21 years, not 21 years old.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: All my computers have a piece of electric tape over the camera.


Wouldn't that make doing zoom calls somewhat difficult?

Regardless why he felt the need then to choke the chicken, get soap from the dispenser, polish the knob etc. dude, you gotta make sure that the camera is OFF and the call is ENDED before doing so.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
today's lesson on conjugation:

Aren't means are not

Are means unemployment...
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Schack-Off!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: All my computers have a piece of electric tape spunk over the camera.
 
weapon13
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaViergeNoire: I'm really disturbed that his first impulse after class with 8th graders was to masturbate. I can see crying or drinking alcohol, but not being turned on.


Or maybe, just maybe, he gets turned on by 8th graders and hasn't been caught yet?

Little susan in that small skirt and little Johnny in those tight shorts... Hmm..... yeah.... ooh.... Is this thing still on?

Now I have to go shower ( no, not a cold shower) as I feel terrible for typing that out...

8th graders? Too old...
 
TheVeryDeadIanMartin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working From Home
Youtube IW3lhfVpLL4
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: People stop masturbating?


Dear Penthouse Megan's Law....
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: And of course the school is near me.


Relax. With remote school, we can watch perverts jerk it from any location.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: theflatline: All my computers have a piece of electric tape over the camera.

Wouldn't that make doing zoom calls somewhat difficult?

Regardless why he felt the need then to choke the chicken, get soap from the dispenser, polish the knob etc. dude, you gotta make sure that the camera is OFF and the call is ENDED before doing so.


I've disabled my camera for most calls. My laptop is at a different angle than the monitor I use. Got tired of looking over so I wouldn't be in profile. Plus working from a spare room and it is where a lot of junk accumulates. Don't need piles of crafting supplies, holiday decor and junk in the shot.

I know working from home people can get pretty comfy, but fark, just wait and go to another room (in your home, not online schoolroom). Also, don't use your work computer for personal things and try not to use your personal computer for work. It is best to keep them separate.
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: "The 21-year employee for Montgomery County Public Schools - who also runs Pirate Magic, a business that throws "pirate parties" for youngsters while he portrays a character named "Captain Silly Bones" - said he has since been placed on administrative leave."


Screen cap from the day in question:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just introducing the kid to "Captain Silly Boner."
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why do people jack it in front of their work computers? just cough up the $200-$400 for a tablet you can dedicate to that one purpose. consider it the price of preserving your career you disgusting animal.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: This dude is 21?
[nypost.com image 850x478]


Lol, if he's 21, he has been buying beer with no hassles for at least six years.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: The Googles Do Nothing: "The 21-year employee for Montgomery County Public Schools - who also runs Pirate Magic, a business that throws "pirate parties" for youngsters while he portrays a character named "Captain Silly Bones" - said he has since been placed on administrative leave."

Yeaaahhh....Yeaarrrr...

He's gonna be on a lot of lists for a while.


/FTFY
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dude even if it was entirely accidental and you didn't mean to leave your Zoom on, the fact that you were jerking off immediately after a meeting with 8 graders is disturbing.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
btraz70
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What is it with guys who can't control themselves long enough to not masturbate on the damn job?  Seriously, you can't go 8 goddamn hours without whacking off?  WTF is wrong with you?


something something something I'm getting a kick right now
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: This dude is 21?
[nypost.com image 850x478]


Proof that whacking it is bad for you.  Also, he looks like he's whacking it right now whilst gazing off at the reporter.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Taking this guy at his word tells me a lot of Farkers badly miss C.K. Lewis.
Sexual offenders...uh...they lie a lot? No?

This thing on?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What is it with guys who can't control themselves long enough to not masturbate on the damn job?  Seriously, you can't go 8 goddamn hours without whacking off?  WTF is wrong with you?


this is why i don't work.
 
