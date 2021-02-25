 Skip to content
(The Verge)   Things that were inevitable: drunk robots   (theverge.com) divider line
    Robot, software update, Roll, IRobot, maker of the robotic Roomba vacuums, firmware update, new software update rolls, Domestic robot  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Number Five and the Three Stooges
Youtube rsmCG2A_Sok
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just wait until it's a self driving car doing this.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Data drunk as a skunk
Youtube 2j8kUXxxStA
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have a more basic model and I swear that thing is mentally challenged.  I named it TardBot.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You pass butter bourbon.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Drunk Elephants
Youtube CZMvnccnDNw
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I guess I shouldn't let them have any gum.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The company can't just roll back to the previous software version?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It is not a drunken robot case, it is a case of what will happen to the first-gen users of that Neurolink chip.

Malenfant: The company can't just roll back to the previous software version?


Just like all recent androids, unfortunately...
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A Future Where All Robots Have Penises - Onion Talks - Ep. 5
Youtube 9lNPBtYDDKg
 
TangoDown [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've got one of these and it's good to know why it's been acting weird lately. Just wish they'd fix it, what a pia it is to mind the thing.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Malenfant: The company can't just roll back to the previous software version?


While it's most likely physically possible, the fact that they're refusing to rollback the software may be telling.

Perhaps there was a security vulnerability, or a mechanical risk of fire, or some other legal reason behind the update in the first place? Maybe bricking customer hardware for an indefinite amount of time until the actual solution can be implemented is a far safer legal indemnity...
 
roddack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Glad I have older versions that just do the work without having to have software updates.  I schedule them, they work, job done
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [i.pinimg.com image 500x500]


Came for bender, leaving satisfied
 
