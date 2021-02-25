 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cincinnati Enquirer)   Kidnapping turns out to be kid napping   (cincinnati.com) divider line
10
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

477 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2021 at 3:50 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
comic serif [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice one, subby.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This seems to happen a lot. Check your damn buses.
 
smd31
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The First Guy To Ever Kidnap Someone
Youtube ki3AlTCwnI8
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Christina Estvanko, of Hebron, said she is upset the school didn't tell about the incident. She only learned about it Monday night when her daughter Zaylee told her.

Dear God, by the time she hits high school there's going to be a lot of off-campus shenanigans that mom isn't privy to. A quick trip to the bus yard isn't worth a letter.
 
buntz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

smd31: [YouTube video: The First Guy To Ever Kidnap Someone]


He should stick with pitch meetings
 
SirMadness
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Her farking name is Zaylee?

What in god's name is wrong with you?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
get your butt in bed at 9PM and you'll wake up rested. parents are fail.
 
smd31
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

buntz: smd31: [YouTube video: The First Guy To Ever Kidnap Someone]

He should stick with pitch meetings


Meh, I like the ones I've seen so far. :)

/too bad he's probably stuck with Screen Rant on the pitch meetings.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The real story is that even though the mother was upset (as she probably should be), she didn't make a big deal about it and came up with a reasonable accommodation with the school (the driver does a special check every day for her sleepy kid).
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Awesome headline.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.