(CNN)   Lady Gaga's dog walker shot and her two French bulldogs stolen. $500k reward offered for the dogs, "no questions asked." $0 for information on who shot the dog walker   (cnn.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anyone who has the dogs can email Kojia­n­dG­ustav[nospam-﹫-backwards]li­amg­*com to retrieve the reward


"Dottie, it's simple -- whoever returns the dogs is the same person who stole the dogs, so they don't DESERVE any reward!!"
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dog walker is in the hospital probably getting the best care Gaga can afford.  Cops are searching for the shooters/thieves. Maybe they already have info on who the suspects are.  The dogs are missing and she wants them back. I don't have a problem with her offering a reward for them.  Her money.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 You can't just say no questions asked when someone was shot.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dogs are better than people, so I appreciate this focus on what's important.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: You can't just say no questions asked when someone was shot.


Well.  No questions asked by her.  I'm sure the cops will have plenty, seeing as how she's famous and rich and this has gone public.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: You can't just say no questions asked when someone was shot.


She most certainly can. And she can tip off the cops once the kids are safe.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What the fark
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"They kidnapped themselves man!"
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: You can't just say no questions asked when someone was shot.


Depends on who has the gun at the moment
 
that1guy77
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, if he unfortunately doesn't survive at least Gaga can have a new spirit cooking session.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The dogs are probably chipped, so they're not looking to resell. I'm thinking definite ransom situation.
 
Slypork
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Farkenhostile: You can't just say no questions asked when someone was shot.

Well.  No questions asked by her.  I'm sure the cops will have plenty, seeing as how she's famous and rich and this has gone public.


They should let her ask questions. The suspect will never be able to get a handle on how much she knows. They'll never be able to read her poker face.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"no questions asked"

Dog walker: "What the hell?"
 
reddadenver [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dog walker is in critical condition.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: You can't just say no questions asked when someone was shot.


Maybe the police will have some questions, but she doesn't.

That email will recieve so much spam btw.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: You can't just say no questions asked when someone was shot.



No questions necessary, you have the dog, you are the perp and will be arrested as such.  Not really You?  Well you can then explain to the cops how you came into possession of them.   No "questions" from the authorities necessary, it's on you to keep your ass out of jail
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Slypork: Benevolent Misanthrope: Farkenhostile: You can't just say no questions asked when someone was shot.

Well.  No questions asked by her.  I'm sure the cops will have plenty, seeing as how she's famous and rich and this has gone public.

They should let her ask questions. The suspect will never be able to get a handle on how much she knows. They'll never be able to read her poker face.


Who does such a thing? I"ll tell ya.   A little monster.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seems like it's armed robbery season in the LA area
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
looks like Cruella DeVille is up to her old shenanigans. dressing down, the big caper, the illegal fund raiser. mark my words she's getting the band back together.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: anyone who has the dogs can email KojiandGustav[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x13]liamg[* image 7x13]com to retrieve the reward


"Dottie, it's simple -- whoever returns the dogs is the same person who stole the dogs, so they don't DESERVE any reward!!"


Not necessarily. They could have sold them.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
For $500k I'd take the dogs' place.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She should put on her bacon dress, walk the streets
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Huh...I mean, I read it in the Post. Why would they lie to me?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigMax
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image image 306x165]
"They kidnapped themselves man!"


I will not abide another paw.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Um, $500,000 to find the shooter, okay; to find the dogs, blow. Dogs are just another culture's pork.
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: You can't just say no questions asked when someone was shot.


She may not ask questions, but the cops defiantly will.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I shot the walker,
but I did not shoot the bulldogs.
I shot the walker,
but I swear it was in self-defense.
 
grumpyislander
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: For $500k I'd take the dogs' place.


Many would do it for free.


With that said, I feel that offering 500k for the dogs isn't exactly a brilliant idea. Watch more dogwalkers in Hollywood get shot when people realize how much of a payday one robbery can lead to.
 
BigMax
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Suspect was seen removing a Rastafarian mask and stuttering. May go by the name of Ken.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jim32rr: She should put on her bacon dress, walk the streets


But not in South Africa:

Die Antwoord - "Fatty Boom Boom" (Official Video)
Youtube AIXUgtNC4Kc


Very NSFW, and probably offends everybody.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Inside job, which means...that's right someone put a crew together
img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Slypork: Benevolent Misanthrope: Farkenhostile: You can't just say no questions asked when someone was shot.

Well.  No questions asked by her.  I'm sure the cops will have plenty, seeing as how she's famous and rich and this has gone public.

They should let her ask questions. The suspect will never be able to get a handle on how much she knows. They'll never be able to read her poker face.


*golf clap*
 
Slypork
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Slypork: Benevolent Misanthrope: Farkenhostile: You can't just say no questions asked when someone was shot.

Well.  No questions asked by her.  I'm sure the cops will have plenty, seeing as how she's famous and rich and this has gone public.

They should let her ask questions. The suspect will never be able to get a handle on how much she knows. They'll never be able to read her poker face.

Who does such a thing? I"ll tell ya.   A little monster.


That comment's a little shallow.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can't help but wonder who saw seven psychopaths and thought hey, what a good idea.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Thosw: The dogs are probably chipped, so they're not looking to resell. I'm thinking definite ransom situation.


Demanding a ransom can backfire though.

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wish that stealing pets wasn't a thing. So many poor dogs need a home and these people are doing this.
 
Watubi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: For $500k I'd take the dogs' place.


The email is right there, make your offer
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: You can't just say no questions asked when someone was shot.


She's not gonna, but I think the cops might...
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Thosw: The dogs are probably chipped, so they're not looking to resell. I'm thinking definite ransom situation.

Demanding a ransom can backfire though.

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 850x478]


I've felt like it's been Jimmy Shaker Day for years now.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Someone is going to show up into their community/family with some brand new uglycute dogs.
And someone is going to snitch.
The kind of person who would shoot a dogwalker and steal the dogs is the kind of person who makes enemies.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That unfortunate dog walker guy look like he accidentally got few bullet put in him
 
PvtStash
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And there we are. This is why i held no breath expediting anything other than middle bell from her.
be it that you bet on humanity as a whole or on the slice of life position she comes from.

Bet middle bell. You win more often, even while we all lose.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Advernaut: Um, $500,000 to find the shooter, okay; to find the dogs, blow. Dogs are just another culture's pork.


so are people.
 
Adam64
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bslim: Inside job, which means...that's right someone put a crew together
[img.cinemablend.com image 600x300]


You son of a biatch. I'm in.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: You can't just say no questions asked when someone was shot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In other news, famed mountain lion P22 was seen recently in good health.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Another article said the dog walker was shot in the chest 4 times but is expected to be fine. That's a strong chest. Did the bullets just bounce off him?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

exqqqme: Huh...I mean, I read it in the Post. Why would they lie to me?

[Fark user image 682x693]



Are French Bulldogs unable to walk?
 
AlfalfaMale
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

PvtStash: And there we are. This is why i held no breath expediting anything other than middle bell from her.
be it that you bet on humanity as a whole or on the slice of life position she comes from.

Bet middle bell. You win more often, even while we all lose.


The important thing is you managed to bloviate nonsensically.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

exqqqme: Huh...I mean, I read it in the Post. Why would they lie to me?

[Fark user image 682x693]


Puppy mills are already organized crime.
 
