(Tampa Bay Times)   Naked Florida man shot while carrying a Bible and knocking on apartment doors   (tampabay.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, proselytizing is a crime in my view.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As standing your ground goes, naked with a bible is not very scary.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
well, that is quite a revelation you have there.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pembroke Penis.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, what he doing out of Mar-La-Go without his security detail?
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Testes-fy of the Res-erection, Brother!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No sir, I do not want a copy of your "watchtower"
 
Wobambo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I need to rub my face in every Florida tag story while considering a move there, because I dunno.... it sounds like a silly place.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That seems reasonable imo.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
the Lord works in mysterious ways
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: As standing your ground goes, naked with a bible is not very scary.


Being confronted by someone suffering delusions and profound insanity is always scary.
Naked with a bible seems like it could be a pretty good indicator of those.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
d279m997dpfwgl.cloudfront.netView Full Size

"Sir, do you have a moment to talk about Jesus Christ?"
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I need to rub my face in every Florida tag story while considering a move there, because I dunno.... it sounds like a silly place.


It's only a model.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At least I always wore a shirt before making mistakes in life.

/Don't wear a midriff.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

-Blind Melon
 
BiffSpiffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I didn't realize he was allowed out of Mar-a-Lago yet.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: As standing your ground goes, naked with a bible is not very scary.


you must lead a much different life than me.  I'd be terrified of a naked preacher.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I need to rub my face in every Florida tag story while considering a move there, because I dunno.... it sounds like a silly place.


Somalia is a silly place, too.
 
jimibrooks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Irresponsible Captain

Blind Melon courtesy of Steppenwolf.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Was he shot for being naked, carrying a Bible or knocking on doors?
 
Lonesome fugitive
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: As standing your ground goes, naked with a bible is not very scary.


Obviously you've never had naked floridaman coming at you with a bible before.
But in seriousness I wonder how many doors he knocked on before he was shot, was it like two? People are looking for excuses to shoot each other here.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Was he shot for being naked, carrying a Bible or knocking on doors?


Would you like to wrestle with a naked crazy /drugged out guy?

Maybe that's your thing and that's OK, but I'm gonna shoot every time.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MikeBoomshadow: Wobambo: I need to rub my face in every Florida tag story while considering a move there, because I dunno.... it sounds like a silly place.


Wait until you get a load of their politicians! They are 'special'.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds like he bared a little more than his soul
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dryad: edmo: As standing your ground goes, naked with a bible is not very scary.

Being confronted by someone suffering delusions and profound insanity is always scary.
Naked with a bible seems like it could be a pretty good indicator of those.


I agree, shoot the unclothed man!

Kidding aside, I agree that crazy can definitely be scary. I doubt there was a need to shoot the guy but the description of a naked man and a bible shouldn't necessarily be shrugged off as harmless.

Once, my unarmed landlord's son once tried to hand me a dead mouse when I was trying to get into my car and leave. Nice as pie about it, thought I would want it. But I had to quell his approach fairly quickly because, you know... I didn't. Luckily loud, slightly harsh words did the trick that time. But I was already imagining ways to hit his arm so that the dead mouse would fly in another direction.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I need to rub my face in every Florida tag story while considering a move there, because I dunno.... it sounds like a silly place.


We moved here (northeast FL) a little over two years ago and we can't wait to get out of here, hopefully this summer.

Good luck.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Jeff5: Was he shot for being naked, carrying a Bible or knocking on doors?

Would you like to wrestle with a naked crazy /drugged out guy?

Maybe that's your thing and that's OK, but I'm gonna shoot every time.


Well, it wasn't brought up before, but sure... if you want to fantasize about wrestling naked bible guys...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: As standing your ground goes, naked with a bible is not very scary.


I dunno.  Look at their eyes.  Sometimes you see things.

Bible specifically mentions wearing a hair shirt.  You can get a hair shirt at Walmart for $12 or you can go over to Macy's and get a Kardashian Hair Shirt (shudder) for $295.99 but you'll have to buy the matching shoes.  Macy's Law.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Jeff5: Was he shot for being naked, carrying a Bible or knocking on doors?

Would you like to wrestle with a naked crazy /drugged out guy?

Maybe that's your thing and that's OK, but I'm gonna shoot every time.


From my door to the next door is just over a mile; it's about 2 more to the next one.

Nekkid guys knocking on doors out here don't make the news, Bible or no Bible. The Sheriff just asks that we not leave the wounded laying around where you can see them from the road.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Wobambo: I need to rub my face in every Florida tag story while considering a move there, because I dunno.... it sounds like a silly place.

We moved here (northeast FL) a little over two years ago and we can't wait to get out of here, hopefully this summer.

Good luck.


There is your problem. You made the classic blunder of going more north in Florida and ending up more South.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Sell the clothes from off your back..."
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I need to rub my face in every Florida tag story while considering a move there, because I dunno.... it sounds like a silly place.


It's mostly the open record laws. This shiat happens everywhere. I remembered when I lived in PA someone shot a drunk in the back when said drunk ran away realizing he had wrong house.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was he hot though?

/he must have been if he took his clothes off
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Was he shot for being naked, carrying a Bible or knocking on doors?


Or maybe forcing his way in after someone opened a door, or otherwise getting aggressive.
I seriously doubt he got shot simply over being naked.
-
Its probably like every other article with a disingenuous, reductive statement like "he was killed for trying to steal a soda".
Usually its more like "He stole a soda, then used his vehicle to run over store security that tried to approach him in the parking lot, then led the police of a high speed chase, then pulled out a gun and got all shooty, ending in his death".
/Nakedness, like soda, likely had nothing to do with it.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dryad: Jeff5: Was he shot for being naked, carrying a Bible or knocking on doors?

Or maybe forcing his way in after someone opened a door, or otherwise getting aggressive.
I seriously doubt he got shot simply over being naked.
-
Its probably like every other article with a disingenuous, reductive statement like "he was killed for trying to steal a soda".
Usually its more like "He stole a soda, then used his vehicle to run over store security that tried to approach him in the parking lot, then led the police of a high speed chase, then pulled out a gun and got all shooty, ending in his death".
/Nakedness, like soda, likely had nothing to do with it.


It's Florida, so...
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
*knock knock*
[door opens]
"Yes-- WHAT THE HELL?!"
"Good morning, Ma'am, have you found Jesus?"
"What?  No!"
"Well here he is, baby!" [hip thrust]
 
