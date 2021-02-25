 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   One of math teacher Jaime Escalante's East LA students from "Stand And Deliver" was on the NASA Perseverance mission, which explains why the lander had a low rider style chromed chain steering wheel   (abc7.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Probably that guy who played the "La Bamba" song, right?

Just kidding, he would have crashed the lander.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like he reached this keed.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He got the idea for the skycrane descent stage from that episode of New BSG, rescuing the Fleet from New Caprica.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now that's just farkin' cool!
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We live in a sad world where Percy isn't blasting "Low Rider" while rolling across Mars, but after all the goth that Spirt and house that Opportunity played NASA decided to delete the MP3 folder.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cartman says... How do I reach these kids?
Youtube VXNj2BobjJ4
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I dunno. On one hand the headline seems kinda racist.

On the other, Edward James Olmos seems to eerily cross over perfectly between memes.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
