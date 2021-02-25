 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Study shows 38% of Americans would give up sex for a year to be able to travel again. In other news, only 62% of Americans are currently having sex of any kind   (cnbc.com) divider line
38
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sex tourists were probably visibly sweating when asked that.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hhhmmm...that's a tough one, but there are toys to help with those needs.   I'm 'bout to chew my arm off, I want to travel so bad.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, a bunch of us are not traveling AND not having sex.

:(
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6.2%
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't had sex for a year. That would be too long to have sex.

/RIP Mitch
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: 6.2%


This.

:{
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I haven't had sex for a year. That would be too long to have sex.

/RIP Mitch


My girlfriend works at Hooters.....in the kitchen.

/alright
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Travel.
Get in the f'n car and take a road trip.
Pretty sure there are some fantastic destinations within 10 hrs that you've never seen.
Unless you're living in some flyover states where 10 hrs in any direction just gets you to your cousin's house.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
38% of Americans are liars
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Hhhmmm...that's a tough one, but there are toys to help with those needs.   I'm 'bout to chew my arm off, I want to travel so bad.


There goes my workday.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can travel right now.  I know people who have been all over.  It really just depends on your risk tolerance.
 
mjbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinner: Travel.
Get in the f'n car and take a road trip.
Pretty sure there are some fantastic destinations within 10 hrs that you've never seen.
Unless you're living in some flyover states where 10 hrs in any direction just gets you to your cousin's house.


Compared to California where after driving 10 hours you can get nearly a mile from your starting point.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Pinner: Travel.
Get in the f'n car and take a road trip.
Pretty sure there are some fantastic destinations within 10 hrs that you've never seen.
Unless you're living in some flyover states where 10 hrs in any direction just gets you to your cousin's house.


And you're still stuck with restaurants, hotels, and whatever your destination is.

Congrats! You're part of the problem.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pinner: Travel.
Get in the f'n car and take a road trip.
Pretty sure there are some fantastic destinations within 10 hrs that you've never seen.
Unless you're living in some flyover states where 10 hrs in any direction just gets you to your cousin's house.


If you are still social distancing, then there isn't anything to do when you get to wherever you are going.

I can get to a lot of cities and get a hotel room. But I can just stay home. I'm not going to go do stuff in a new city.

So that leaves outdoor activities.

But it is Winter. They severely limits the activities I can do.

And everyone else feels the same way, so the activities that I could do and would be fun will cost way way way too much, and be crowded enough that I don't really want to do it anyway.

I am looking for a trip idea though. If anyone has suggestions. I'm located outside of Chicago.
 
sleze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Giving up the 6-7 times the wife and I get together to travel?  Maybe...
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's so farking heartbreaking at this point. I'm packing up a u-haul to go be homeless until I can fly to the country where I have a really nice home sitting empty
 
Pinner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
what's the definition of "sex" for 38% of people.
Bar may be pretty low.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Barry McCockner: raerae1980: Hhhmmm...that's a tough one, but there are toys to help with those needs.   I'm 'bout to chew my arm off, I want to travel so bad.

There goes my workday.


We won't shame you for your arm-chewing fetish. It's OK.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Pinner: Travel.
Get in the f'n car and take a road trip.
Pretty sure there are some fantastic destinations within 10 hrs that you've never seen.
Unless you're living in some flyover states where 10 hrs in any direction just gets you to your cousin's house.

If you are still social distancing, then there isn't anything to do when you get to wherever you are going.

I can get to a lot of cities and get a hotel room. But I can just stay home. I'm not going to go do stuff in a new city.

So that leaves outdoor activities.

But it is Winter. They severely limits the activities I can do.

And everyone else feels the same way, so the activities that I could do and would be fun will cost way way way too much, and be crowded enough that I don't really want to do it anyway.

I am looking for a trip idea though. If anyone has suggestions. I'm located outside of Chicago.


Several of my Chicago friends have taken trips to Granite Peak for skiing.

But they're super outdoorsy, so that's really the only kind of thing they do.  They don't really go to restaurants.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sex for a year? Pfff.. 25 years and counting here. Haven't missed it much outside of the hardwired cravings people always have to deal with usually.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Hhhmmm...that's a tough one, but there are toys to help with those needs.   I'm 'bout to chew my arm off, I want to travel so bad.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Pinner: Travel.
Get in the f'n car and take a road trip.
Pretty sure there are some fantastic destinations within 10 hrs that you've never seen.
Unless you're living in some flyover states where 10 hrs in any direction just gets you to your cousin's house.

If you are still social distancing, then there isn't anything to do when you get to wherever you are going.

I can get to a lot of cities and get a hotel room. But I can just stay home. I'm not going to go do stuff in a new city.

So that leaves outdoor activities.

But it is Winter. They severely limits the activities I can do.

And everyone else feels the same way, so the activities that I could do and would be fun will cost way way way too much, and be crowded enough that I don't really want to do it anyway.

I am looking for a trip idea though. If anyone has suggestions. I'm located outside of Chicago.


That's true with weather in some areas.
We've been lucky this winter.
Cold in SLC, 60 degrees and sunny in Zion NP 5 hrs away.
Moab was 57 at Arches a few days ago. Cold in the shade though.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So would 62% give up travel to have more sex?
 
1funguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They were married anyway...so if you can't subtract a negative it is almost a money maker insuring safe travel.
 
Adam64
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Only a year? Pffft...
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Would give up going anywhere for sex.
So lonely.
 
Telos
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: If you are still social distancing, then there isn't anything to do when you get to wherever you are going.

I can get to a lot of cities and get a hotel room. But I can just stay home. I'm not going to go do stuff in a new city.

So that leaves outdoor activities.

But it is Winter. They severely limits the activities I can do.

And everyone else feels the same way, so the activities that I could do and would be fun will cost way way way too much, and be crowded enough that I don't really want to do it anyway.

I am looking for a trip idea though. If anyone has suggestions. I'm located outside of Chicago.


Florida.

I've been in Tampa for a week and a half, plenty of warm weather and sunshine and patio bars/restaurants.

The downside is no one takes the virus seriously. Don't be surprised to see your waitress take off her mask to ask what you want, or to see the cooks with the masks under their noses.

But I've heard other areas of Florida aren't as bad so you could try another city...
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"To that end, nearly half, or 48%, would give up their job, 38% would give up sex for a year, one-quarter would fork over all of their savings and 1 in 5 said they would dump their partner if it meant they could take a trip in the near future.  "

Well there's your problem, poll was given to lunatics.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Pinner: Travel.
Get in the f'n car and take a road trip.
Pretty sure there are some fantastic destinations within 10 hrs that you've never seen.
Unless you're living in some flyover states where 10 hrs in any direction just gets you to your cousin's house.

If you are still social distancing, then there isn't anything to do when you get to wherever you are going.

I can get to a lot of cities and get a hotel room. But I can just stay home. I'm not going to go do stuff in a new city.

So that leaves outdoor activities.

But it is Winter. They severely limits the activities I can do.

And everyone else feels the same way, so the activities that I could do and would be fun will cost way way way too much, and be crowded enough that I don't really want to do it anyway.

I am looking for a trip idea though. If anyone has suggestions. I'm located outside of Chicago.


We used to have similar attitudes about being outdoors in the winter, but we got desperate enough to try it anyway. We've been hiking in state parks every weekend except two during the recent deep-freeze and it's been a huge mood-booster. I dropped about $130 on gear, my housemate maybe $200 because Womens' Clothing.

I cannot recommend fleece lined jeans enough. Fleet Farm had 'em for $28. The Costco "32 Degree" brand long underwear (base layers) work great too, and were fairly inexpensive.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh, and crampons are amazing. Don't leave home without 'em.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Whelp, there's a bill I've got paid off already.
 
Mr.Poops
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Study shows that 38% of Americans are having lame sex
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
BREAKING: Survey On Travel Site Shows Respondents Enjoy Travel

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Any kind? That'sMyFetish.Gif
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've been jerking off in the shower so much my dick gets hard every time it rains.
 
whidbey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Traveling" is so farking overrated.   Oh but we've been to Madagascar!

Just live somewhere nice.
 
mjbok
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: "To that end, nearly half, or 48%, would give up their job, 38% would give up sex for a year, one-quarter would fork over all of their savings and 1 in 5 said they would dump their partner if it meant they could take a trip in the near future.  "

Well there's your problem, poll was given to lunatics.


I would give up travel for any one of those in a heart beat.  Maybe because I did travel a lot when I was younger, but I have not missed not being able to travel in the last year.
 
