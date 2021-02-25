 Skip to content
(Breaking News (Ireland))   Ireland orders enough Covid-19 vaccines to vaccinate twice its population; they're always Dublin   (breakingnews.ie) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I remember  the time I took my daughter out for her first drink. Off we went to our local Irish bar only two blocks from the house. I got her a Guinness. She didn't like it, so I drank it. Then I got her a Killian's; she didn't like that either, so I drank it. Finally, I thought she might like some Harp Lager? She didn't. I drank it. I thought maybe she'd like whisky better than beer so we tried a Jameson's; nope!  In desperation, I had her try that 25 year old Glenfiddich. The bar's finest scotch. She wouldn't even smell it. What could I do but drink it!  By the time I realized she just didn't like to drink, I was so shiat-faced I could hardly push her stroller back home.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What with the Russia-Israel-Syria vax deal, I'm beginning to think this is the era of Biological Bitcoin.  What would Boris Johnson do for some extra vax?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, when you don't use birth control, you need to overshoot.

Sorry, bad choice of words.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BitwiseShift: What with the Russia-Israel-Syria vax deal, I'm beginning to think this is the era of Biological Bitcoin.  What would Boris Johnson do for some extra vax?


The UK has already ordered 407 million doses of vaccines. Assuming everyone needs two doses that's still three times the entire UK population.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada ordered about 80 million if I recall. Given the problems we have had with delivery, a good precaution, very Canadian. The Irish are sometimes very Canadian. Little guys have to look out for themselves.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: BitwiseShift: What with the Russia-Israel-Syria vax deal, I'm beginning to think this is the era of Biological Bitcoin.  What would Boris Johnson do for some extra vax?

The UK has already ordered 407 million doses of vaccines. Assuming everyone needs two doses that's still three times the entire UK population.


There's COVID Tourism.  Come see the changing of the guard and get some vax, just in case there are any countries that are slow to obtain vaccines or to give them out.  Of course, the poors won't have the money to travel.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the shelf life of this stuff?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ordering it and having it delivered on time are apparently two wildly different things
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is the plan to donate the excess once its no longer needed or just let it spoil? While I'm sure there will be some kind of spillage for the vaccine requiring more than just the raw numbers would say but I don't see the point of doubling the amount necessary.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/old graph is old
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: So is the plan to donate the excess once its no longer needed or just let it spoil? While I'm sure there will be some kind of spillage for the vaccine requiring more than just the raw numbers would say but I don't see the point of doubling the amount necessary.


Order from every approved manufacturer, get as many shots in arms as quickly as they come in from whichever manufacturer can supply this week, once your population has all been vaccinated evaluate if you're going to need boosters, if not then donate to 3rd world countries. Basically every Western country is doing the same thing, the cost of the vaccine is piss all compared to the economic damage being done or the health effects on the infected so better to massively overbuy and get whatever you can as quickly as you can and then evaluate what to do with the excess later when it is actually excess.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Carter Pewterschmidt: BitwiseShift: What with the Russia-Israel-Syria vax deal, I'm beginning to think this is the era of Biological Bitcoin.  What would Boris Johnson do for some extra vax?

The UK has already ordered 407 million doses of vaccines. Assuming everyone needs two doses that's still three times the entire UK population.

There's COVID Tourism.  Come see the changing of the guard and get some vax, just in case there are any countries that are slow to obtain vaccines or to give them out.  Of course, the poors won't have the money to travel.


Would be a good tourism lure, free covid shot at passport control.

"You flew in on business class sir? Here's you Modena shot then sir!"
"You flew in on that EasyJet flight miss? Okay, I'll just dig out one of the Sputnik vials"
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: I remember  the time I took my daughter out for her first drink. Off we went to our local Irish bar only two blocks from the house. I got her a Guinness. She didn't like it, so I drank it. Then I got her a Killian's; she didn't like that either, so I drank it. Finally, I thought she might like some Harp Lager? She didn't. I drank it. I thought maybe she'd like whisky better than beer so we tried a Jameson's; nope!  In desperation, I had her try that 25 year old Glenfiddich. The bar's finest scotch. She wouldn't even smell it. What could I do but drink it!  By the time I realized she just didn't like to drink, I was so shiat-faced I could hardly push her stroller back home.


KingPorter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Step3:  PROFIT
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [visualcapitalist.com image 721x1500]

/old graph is old


I remember the far off days of a few months ago when some Farkers were telling me the UK would be at the back of the queue for vaccines, we couldn't make our own, we had no manufacturing or pharma industry, we'd be begging the EU and US for vaccines etc.

Two of the top three vaccine makers on that graphic are British.

/Though the GSK/Sanofi vaccine is way off hitting the market.
 
dennysgod
‘’ less than a minute ago  

You are not wrong.

But I have wondered that if the people in these random Fark ads are Farkers, actors or just random stock images.
 
