(CNN)   New studies have shown why there are so many covid outbreaks happening at gyms. And this going to shock you, I know, but here it is: Turns out there's a lot assholes going to them   (cnn.com) divider line
34
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
 I stopped going 51 weeks ago. I desperately miss my gym but I have noticed that the people I know who are still going are invariably jerks.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The main problem is that the viability of the virus, both aerosolized and on hard surfaces, is slightly longer than 26 minutes. I'd love to tell you more, but I gotta go.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The people I know that are currently going to gyms are the kind of people that didn't care about getting (or giving) Covid in the first place.
 
Astorix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes we knew this because the chuckleheads who wanted to kidnap their state Governors last year are the gym jerks and people who can't live without frosted hair.

In other words, the entitled babies.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How else am I supposed to whale on my delts, bro?

Buncha homo's.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can confirm that the gym rat I know seems to think that his nose doesn't need to be covered and that dudes never have to take a dump so it's perfectly acceptable to piss on the seat.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: The main problem is that the viability of the virus, both aerosolized and on hard surfaces, is slightly longer than 26 minutes. I'd love to tell you more, but I gotta go.


I was hoping someone would land this joke. Thank you.
 
saintstryfe [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've gone to my gym. We have to wear masks at all times and disinfect machines after use. I personally do so before as well. I also don't change in the gym unless there's a special situation.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you still go to the gym often, you're probably not at-risk. Keep farking that chicken.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tried to find out how you are wrong, subby, but I already deleted Facebook and can't find the information now from Jane.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: If you still go to the gym often, you're probably not at-risk. Keep farking that chicken.


And fark anyone who has to have contact with them.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: If you still go to the gym often, you're probably not at-risk. Keep farking that chicken.


lolololol

My 21-year old niece, who's a club volleyball player in college, got it.

The chicken is on the other foot, my friend.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can't imagine wearing a mask during intense cardio. ...But that's why I'm not going to the gym.

It sucks and I miss it, but whatever. Upside: some at-home workout videos are surprisingly fun. And I went ahead and bought two kettlebells, a 25lb and a 50lb. Kettlebell swings with those biatches are intense and I'm not sure I'll even go back to the deadlifts they're replacing once I can go to gyms again.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm getting a kick out of this because I'm actually supposed to be at the gym in 26 minutes.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Astorix: Yes we knew this because the chuckleheads who wanted to kidnap their state Governors last year are the gym jerks and people who can't live without frosted hair.

In other words, the entitled babies.

[Fark user image image 828x1019]


Is there anyone besides "Jerry Barrow," that ever said they'd never been more oppressed?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: fark'emfeed'emfish: If you still go to the gym often, you're probably not at-risk. Keep farking that chicken.

lolololol

My 21-year old niece, who's a club volleyball player in college, got it.

The chicken is on the other foot, my friend.


That is not how you fark a chicken!
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What an asshole might look like.
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
who needs a gym when you have the wall screen from 1984 in your 3000 square foot apartment?
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My cousin goes to a gym still. She posts pics from after her classes, and everyone except the instructors have their masks on. One instructor, the woman, is invariably in the tightest most revealing clothes possible, looking like she's running through every pose ever used in a Jersey Shore selfie shoot, duck lips included on every last one, or grinding the other instructor (whom I assume is her boyfriend).

Something about said instructor just completely annoys the bejesus out of me and I've never met her.
 
Koodz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My MMA gym never actually shut down. They did Zoom sessions for a little while but papered over the windows and let anyone who wanted to come in through the back door continue to attend. Then once the governor let gyms reopen they stopped the Zoom and fully reopened. Of course they had an outbreak but nobody suffered any lasting effects, which only made them more convinced it wasn't real.

I just let my contract run out. I don't suppose I'll ever be back. If I start training again I guess I'll find another gym, not that there are many in a town this size.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TelemonianAjax: I stopped going 51 weeks ago. I desperately miss my gym but I have noticed that the people I know who are still going are invariably jerks.


Imagine your shock when you return after a lost year and some.  The jerks will have established new traditions which have not been challenged for some time.   They're the ones who kept the gym open and now deserve some say in how it's run.

The gym owners will be flush with recovery money, instead of going bankrupt which is actually quite common for gyms.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I occasionally go to a Chinese take out place near my home where you have to put on a mask before passing everything through a hole in the door to avoid direct contact

Then I walk back to my car past a local gym which is full of people, not one of them wearing a mask

/Haven't been to the campus gym in almost a year.
//Forgotten my lock combination
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd like to work out at my gym, but it's a fairly efficient room to hang all the baby clothes.  All those sturdy metal crossbars and padded seats to sit and rest.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: My cousin goes to a gym still. She posts pics from after her classes, and everyone except the instructors have their masks on. One instructor, the woman, is invariably in the tightest most revealing clothes possible, looking like she's running through every pose ever used in a Jersey Shore selfie shoot, duck lips included on every last one, or grinding the other instructor (whom I assume is her boyfriend).


CSB fails without pics from cousin...
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: If you still go to the gym often, you're probably not at-risk. Keep farking that chicken.


Area covidiot continues to show a deep understanding of many things. Film at 11.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Astorix: Yes we knew this because the chuckleheads who wanted to kidnap their state Governors last year are the gym jerks and people who can't live without frosted hair.

In other words, the entitled babies.

[Fark user image 828x1019]


I dunno, American Christians have been telling me for years how oppressed they've been.  Particularly the white male ones.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: TelemonianAjax: I stopped going 51 weeks ago. I desperately miss my gym but I have noticed that the people I know who are still going are invariably jerks.

Imagine your shock when you return after a lost year and some.  The jerks will have established new traditions which have not been challenged for some time.   They're the ones who kept the gym open and now deserve some say in how it's run.

The gym owners will be flush with recovery money, instead of going bankrupt which is actually quite common for gyms.


My gym closed it's second location. Which is sad for me, since it was on my way back from work. But they hopefully won't close since my work provides half their yearly income as part of our health benefits.

Which is nothing compared to the other Herbalife pedalling gym in town. You'd think COVID never happened there. Jam packed every day.

Not that anyone cared in my hick town, but the Herbalife people and MAGA kung flu are the same circle in a venndiagram.
 
Joxette [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm contemplating re-joining the gym down the street from us so that I can swim with my 11-year-old. I'm thinking if we just go straight to the pool and don't shower at the gym (literally a five minute walk, so not too gross). Maybe it's lower risk?
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Koodz: My MMA gym never actually shut down. They did Zoom sessions for a little while but papered over the windows and let anyone who wanted to come in through the back door continue to attend. Then once the governor let gyms reopen they stopped the Zoom and fully reopened. Of course they had an outbreak but nobody suffered any lasting effects, which only made them more convinced it wasn't real.

I just let my contract run out. I don't suppose I'll ever be back. If I start training again I guess I'll find another gym, not that there are many in a town this size.


I always thought of MMA as the far right of a sliding scale of tacky douchebaggery, on the opposite end is Broadway musical theater.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You would think a bunch of people that motivated wouldn't be mask slackers.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: If you still go to the gym often, you're probably not at-risk. Keep farking that chicken.


Do you even covid, bro?
 
