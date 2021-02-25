 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   I'm not Covid 19 positive, but I did get vaccinated at a Holiday Inn last night
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can I use my points for a vaccination?
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Can I use my points for a vaccination?


No need; I'm sure they'll supply needles along with the vaccine.
 
Kann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
would laugh, but I got my vaccine in the changing room of a wal-mart
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kann: would laugh, but I got my vaccine in the changing room of a wal-mart


Did you have to take a tag in that said how many vaccines you were trying?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dallymo: Diogenes: Can I use my points for a vaccination?

No need; I'm sure they'll supply needles along with the vaccine.


Very well played!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, my health insurance only accepts hotel-based services. I've got a root canal tomorrow in a Super 8 parking lot.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kann: would laugh, but I got my vaccine in the changing room of a wal-mart


Not long ago I would have told you how you were scammed, but today that sounds legit.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rutland Holiday Inn sounds like a place that charges by the hour.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Vermont has like 200 dead from covid.
A lot of states get a daily count like that
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kann: would laugh, but I got my vaccine in the changing room of a wal-mart


I don't know what you got but I don't think it was a vaccine.
 
