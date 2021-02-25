 Skip to content
(Gizmodo) Nashville bombing suspect believed in lizard people. Jim Morrison unavailable for comment (gizmodo.com)
59
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If he were still alive he'd be a featured speaker at CPAC.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
CONSUME!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we know this like a day after it happened?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
jake_lex
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The.anti-Larry: If he were still alive he'd be a featured speaker at CPAC leading Republican candidate for the House of Representatives from that district


FTFY
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
aint_not~1.bmp
 
Cache
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Nashville Bombing Suspect Was Anti-Government"

More Republican legacy.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Funny how the media dropped the story that a guy deployed a Car bomb so powerful it wiped out communications to large chunks of the US once it turned out he was a white guy.
 
RandolphCarter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's OK.

The lizard person i know probably doesn't believe in the Nashville bomber.
live.staticflickr.com
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
With all the crap that has happened since then I almost forgot about this whackadoo.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
have you seen Ted Cruz lick his own eyeballs?  It's not that wild of an idea.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
https://www.relevantmagazine.com/life​5​/we-need-to-stop-using-mental-illness-​as-a-scapegoat-for-violence/

thatboyoverthere: Funny how the media dropped the story that a guy deployed a Car bomb so powerful it wiped out communications to large chunks of the US once it turned out he was a white guy.


From 2006 through 2015, stories about terrorist attacks by Muslim extremists received 357% more press time than those by white right-wing extremists, even though the white right-wingers perpetrated twice as many attacks.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2​0​18/jul/20/muslim-terror-attacks-press-​coverage-study
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Didn't we know this like a day after it happened?


There are a few new bits in there, like the way he apparently staked out a local park so he could hunt the lizard people.  And when he couldn't find any, even with infrared, he convinced himself they could disguise their heat signature.  They're also apparently bulletproof.

It's only a fringe nutball conspiracy theory now.  Which means by 2024 it will be the GOP platform.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Crystal Deck, Raymond Throckmorton III, Anthony Quinn Warner? Those all sound like fake names. I think those are the real lizard people and they're trying to cover it up by blowing up one of their own. Snakes in the grass, the whole lot of them. What we need is an attack of the Mongoose people.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That one's conflicting.\

Yes, It was an evil effort guided by his delusions. He caused a lot of damage based on a mistakenly-held belief. And it had the potential to go very wrong at the expense of innocent lives accidentally.

On the other, I can at least respect someone who took great care to reduce any incidental harm to bystanders or innocents and made sure the warnings from the vehicle would be heeded.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I mean was he anti-government, or just anti-reptilian government?

/at least the reptilian government people aren't mind numbingly boring like numerology.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: From 2006 through 2015, stories about terrorist attacks by Muslim extremists received 357% more press time than those by white right-wing extremists, even though the white right-wingers perpetrated twice as many attacks.


Just like the guy who shot up Vegas, I don't think they've determined a motive for this guy beyond "crazy as a shiathouse rat."
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user image

RIP


RIP
 
Generation_D
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Should check his voting history too
 
keldaria
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
SansNeural
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeesh, that guy had some medical grade paranoia going on.

As in, he really shoulda been on some strong meds.
 
drewsfarkthrowaway
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Didn't we know this like a day after it happened?


Yes, but back then it was way to early to discuss the politics around the event.

Now, we should just move on and end the divisiveness in our country.
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Too bad he didn't bump into Caiman. One bayonet would have saved a lot of property damage.
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe his cannon just didn't work:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's easy to laugh at this, because it's so absurd, but if you dig a little deeper than just "lol lizard people" You start to realize there is some major anti-Semitism attached to these kind of beliefs
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Deck had witnessed Warner fiddling with a pre-recorded female voice on his computer and playing the 1964 Petula Clark song "Downtown," she told the Times, both of which were broadcast from a loudspeaker on the van used in the attack that warned residents to evacuate.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That one's conflicting.\

Yes, It was an evil effort guided by his delusions. He caused a lot of damage based on a mistakenly-held belief. And it had the potential to go very wrong at the expense of innocent lives accidentally.

On the other, I can at least respect someone who took great care to reduce any incidental harm to bystanders or innocents and made sure the warnings from the vehicle would be heeded.


He could have just blown himself up somewhere else. But he wanted to put people in a state of fear.

He wanted to be heard, but without people saying, "Gods, man. You're nuts."
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

drewsfarkthrowaway: Fireproof: Didn't we know this like a day after it happened?

Yes, but back then it was way to early to discuss the politics around the event.

Now, we should just move on and end the divisiveness in our country.


Oh yeah, those threads weren't full of people who "knew" this was 100% right-wing ideological.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Thanks for the Meme-ries: Maybe his cannon just didn't work:

[Fark user image 480x268] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


The tales that he camped in a public park to hunt lizard people and that he had difficulty seeing them because they can change their body temperature AND that "bullets bounce off of them"... well all that is pretty scary.

I used to like night walks in parks.
 
RandolphCarter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Crystal Deck, Raymond Throckmorton III, Anthony Quinn Warner? Those all sound like fake names. I think those are the real lizard people and they're trying to cover it up by blowing up one of their own. Snakes in the grass, the whole lot of them. What we need is an attack of the Mongoose people.


Mongoose people?

Sweet! I love me some vintage BMX!

Picked up a 1983 Cali a few years back:
Fark user image
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Was this guy a certified rapepublican or just general crazy and thought 5G was doing something to his thoughts or whatever?

/hard to tell general crazy from rapepublican crazy anymore
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Man, I just ate two of these things and I can tell you that these biscuits and the real James Dean have one thing in common, they both suck dick.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RandolphCarter: Schmerd1948: Crystal Deck, Raymond Throckmorton III, Anthony Quinn Warner? Those all sound like fake names. I think those are the real lizard people and they're trying to cover it up by blowing up one of their own. Snakes in the grass, the whole lot of them. What we need is an attack of the Mongoose people.

Mongoose people?

Sweet! I love me some vintage BMX!

Picked up a 1983 Cali a few years back:
[Fark user image 425x318]


I had that exact model. Blue tires and everything.

Mongoose wasnt exactly the Ferrari of BMX (that would have been GT or Skyway) but it was still top tier. Probably more like a Corvette.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Raymond Throckmorton III, Anthony Quinn Warner? Those all sound like fake names.


Anyone with three names is a rapist.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Making fun of this guy and his research is just what the lizard people want you all to do!
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, yeah, after Jim Morrison dropped out of the music biz, got adopted by the Limbaugh family and given their recently-deceased biological kid's name ("Rush"), and found fame as a radio star, he eventually got cancer and died recently, so he is in fact no longer available for comment.

/*WHIRR*  ploosh
 
johnny queso
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 196x196]
Man, I just ate two of these things and I can tell you that these biscuits and the real James Dean have one thing in common, they both suck dick.


i'm fairly certain lizards dislike sausage.

your cover is blown.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: have you seen Ted Cruz lick his own eyeballs?  It's not that wild of an idea.


Id prefer he eat his own head.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
every damn time a fellow tries to do something nice the government run media makes him out to be a goof. that's just plain rude.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: Somaticasual: That one's conflicting.\

Yes, It was an evil effort guided by his delusions. He caused a lot of damage based on a mistakenly-held belief. And it had the potential to go very wrong at the expense of innocent lives accidentally.

On the other, I can at least respect someone who took great care to reduce any incidental harm to bystanders or innocents and made sure the warnings from the vehicle would be heeded.

He could have just blown himself up somewhere else. But he wanted to put people in a state of fear.

He wanted to be heard, but without people saying, "Gods, man. You're nuts."


In seriousness, it would be interesting to see what the AT&T hatred was from. Reading his wiki just raises more questions than answers. But, credit for going out of his way to avoid harming soft targets.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 196x196]
Man, I just ate two of these things and I can tell you that these biscuits and the real James Dean have one thing in common, they both suck dick.


Fark user image
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: It's easy to laugh at this, because it's so absurd, but if you dig a little deeper than just "lol lizard people" You start to realize there is some major anti-Semitism attached to these kind of beliefs


Course the american indians had it so much better.......
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnny queso: dothemath: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 196x196]
Man, I just ate two of these things and I can tell you that these biscuits and the real James Dean have one thing in common, they both suck dick.

i'm fairly certain lizards dislike sausage.

your cover is blown.


Fark user image
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In the early 1990s, British footballer and broadcaster David Icke decided he was the messiah and began publishing what became a series of a dozen far-right books claiming among other things that interdimensional reptiles have secretly taken control of the planet. (Icke, despite believing in the virulently anti-Semitic forgery The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, has regularly denied the reptile theory has anything to do with Jews.)

Well yeah, that would be crazy.

I wonder what these farking freaks think the outcome would be of capturing one of the lizard folk. I also wonder how much time they spend browsing the Bad Dragon site.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 196x196]
Man, I just ate two of these things and I can tell you that these biscuits and the real James Dean have one thing in common, they both suck dick.


Aldis are much better
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Oak: Well, yeah, after Jim Morrison dropped out of the music biz, got adopted by the Limbaugh family and given their recently-deceased biological kid's name ("Rush"), and found fame as a radio star, he eventually got cancer and died recently, so he is in fact no longer available for comment.

/*WHIRR*  ploosh


Morrison would rip rush a new asshole using only words.
 
RandolphCarter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: RandolphCarter: Schmerd1948: Crystal Deck, Raymond Throckmorton III, Anthony Quinn Warner? Those all sound like fake names. I think those are the real lizard people and they're trying to cover it up by blowing up one of their own. Snakes in the grass, the whole lot of them. What we need is an attack of the Mongoose people.

Mongoose people?

Sweet! I love me some vintage BMX!

Picked up a 1983 Cali a few years back:
[Fark user image 425x318]

I had that exact model. Blue tires and everything.

Mongoose wasnt exactly the Ferrari of BMX (that would have been GT or Skyway) but it was still top tier. Probably more like a Corvette.


I'd say GT, Diamondback, and Mongoose were all roughly comparable and far too expensive for me.

The Skyway TA and anything from Hutch were even more unaffordable.

I sold the bike in my previous post to a guy that was pissed his older brother got one when they were kids and he didn't.

\an $83 Team Murray was something I had to save up several years to afford.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is believing conspiracy theories a symptom of some type of mental illness? This guy seemed to be suffering from ... something.

I remember reading something about how schizophrenics in different countries are paranoid about different things. In Japan they fear their ancestors, in Murica they fear the gubmint. Modern Murican conspiracy nuts seem to be all over the map now. Flat earth, lizard people, pedo-pizza dungeons, etc. Or is it all still fear-of-gubmint based?

I am fascinated by conspiracy nuts.
 
