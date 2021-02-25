 Skip to content
(NBC Miami)   Assuming universities are even having a spring break this year, Miami plans to make it the tamest since Gidget was playing beach blanket bingo   (nbcmiami.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was Frankie and Annette, but whatever
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I' m sure that all those college kids will stay home as asked, just like last year.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: those college kids will stay home as asked, just like last year


My son's university has spring break relatively late so last year's break came just as the governor was starting to shut down the state so no one went anywhere (I did enjoy going 100MPH on the NJ Turnpike with no traffic or police to slow me down after we went back to empty his dorm). This spring they started a week late and will be going straight through until finals. I'll probably go down to his school in late March to bring home his winter gear, instead of him, but that will be about it.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now where are they going to get their STDs?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gidget was damn hawt in that two piece, daddio.

She also rocked the nuns habit and caused a lot of problems for Harry later on.
 
OldJames
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That sounds like a challenge to the students. Apparently whoever made that statement was never young and fun.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cancun is booked solid, so are hide-a-ways.  Too many people are expecting federal indictments and have taken all the best secluded spots.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The school my wife teaches at (and I'm currently attending because cheap family tuition) isn't giving a Spring Break. Instead, they're taking random days off throughout the semester, though not on Mondays or Fridays.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I remember that college idiot last year that was interviewed and pretty much DGAF about covid or anything and I think he had a major backlash and got covid IIRC. He did apologize for it, wonder if he is going on spring break this year.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

