(NASA)   Nasa releases first zoomable 360 degree panoramic shot from Perseverance landing site   (mars.nasa.gov) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stuff like this, while amazing and awesome, is also proof that time travel is not possible because there's absolutely no way that someone hasn't popped in from the future to leave some random object, like a Coke can or something, directly in the field of view in one of these photographs.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Stuff like this, while amazing and awesome, is also proof that time travel is not possible because there's absolutely no way that someone hasn't popped in from the future to leave some random object, like a Coke can or something, directly in the field of view in one of these photographs.


I would leave a bunch of water jugs with "AGUA POTABLE" written on them just to troll politicians.

/srsly, these images would probably trigger SW border crossers
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sure looks like they've landed in the perfect spot to search for signs of ancient life.  No doubt that's the bottom of a former lake.   Parts of it look almost damp still.  I can't wait for the science parts of the mission to start.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Stuff like this, while amazing and awesome, is also proof that time travel is not possible because there's absolutely no way that someone hasn't popped in from the future to leave some random object, like a Coke can or something, directly in the field of view in one of these photographs.


It's possible that everyone dies before time travel can be invented.  Probably a mass extinction resulting from drinking too much Coke.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
 I think NASA is the ultimate example of teamwork toward a shared goal.
 
deniable_increlidibity
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's the point of that joystick?
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Barry Wood Sitting on Mars.jpg
 
fngoofy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: I think NASA is the ultimate example of teamwork toward a shared goal.


Yes, there's NASA and all the people at KY that came together to make my 3rd masturbation this morning a reality.
 
lefty248
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They didn't line up perfectly. I zoomed on a rock, and you can see where the image was spliced. The 2 pieces don't line up.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Anyone notice THIS yet??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

deniable_increlidibity: What's the point of that joystick?


so Mark Watney can play Space Invaders until the rescue mission gets there.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Are we sure it didn't land in Arizona?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: I think NASA is the ultimate example of teamwork toward a shared goal.


Nah. Wu-Tang Clan.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

deniable_increlidibity: What's the point of that joystick?


It's a sun dial of some sort and I think a color/photo calibration target.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Warthog: It sure looks like they've landed in the perfect spot to search for signs of ancient life.  No doubt that's the bottom of a former lake.   Parts of it look almost damp still.  I can't wait for the science parts of the mission to start.


This is a collection job.  Most of the hard science will start when the samples are brought back to tired old Terra.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

geom_00: Anyone notice THIS yet??

[Fark user image 498x484]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Someone with PS skills really needs to put some Jawas and a sand crawler on the horizon.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
NASA: providing cool desktop wallpapers since 1958.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: Someone with PS skills really needs to put some Jawas and a sand crawler on the horizon.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sloth at a bar drinking a beer.  Veeeerrrrryyyy slow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lefty248: They didn't line up perfectly. I zoomed on a rock, and you can see where the image was spliced. The 2 pieces don't line up.


Flat image.  I'm betting it would stitch together better as a 360deg image.
 
freidog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, the natives appear welcoming
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

geom_00: Anyone notice THIS yet??

[Fark user image 498x484]


If you were one of those who signed up, your name is micro-engraved on one of these 3 chips on the crossbeam that's near the RTG.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If NASA had a sense of humor, they would have released the Ted Cruz on Mars meme photo. Then an hour later Tweet "Oops, wrong photo."
 
