Today's Slatesplanation: What exactly is Salesforce selling?

Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A giant repository for largely unstructured customer and account data that's a pain in the ass to navigate.

Next question?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A tall building in San Francisco. That's all you need to be legitimate.

Just ask 10 random people what Transamerica is. The most likely answer is probably an LGBT rights group.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soylent Green
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Salesforce is promising to make your customers happier with you.  Everyone wants this, so they're willing to pay for it.  Whether or not it works and whether or not it has value if everyone is using salesforce is up for debate.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have some friends who work there and they pay well. There's the normal amount of corporate cult BS but it just seems worse because the guy is trying to start a personality cult and it's pretty pathetic.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They are selling office 365, because if you use the CRM for a call center, you better back up your farkign notes in word, and copy and paste them into the CRM and pray to 89 Hindu gods that the farkign POS saves them when you click the save button.
Also, aspirin. Lots of aspirin.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I have some friends who work there and they pay well. There's the normal amount of corporate cult BS but it just seems worse because the guy is trying to start a personality cult and it's pretty pathetic.


A former buddy of Larry Ellison?  The HELL you say!

/ex oracle myself
 
baronm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Diogenes: A giant repository for largely unstructured customer and account data that's a pain in the ass to navigate.

Next question?


Software that suck every-so-slightly less that their competitors, where at least someone else is responsible for the nightmare of ongoing upgrades & patches?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A way to integrate fully scalable bullshiat with microsoft teams in a manner sure to drive at least 1 person in your department to an HR incident no one is allowed to discuss?
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If people were capable of keeping their databases clean and up-to-date, they wouldn't have a business model.

Lucky for Salesforce, the vast majority of people in business have no idea how databases work and little inclination to find out.

Which leads to the question: What exactly are business schools selling?
 
tobcc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My (limited) experience with Sales force.  It works great at basic CRM.  But they sell it as the swiss army knife to customers and allow customizations and work flows.   So after a company hires 20 different "consultants" to get it to do everything that management wants its a completely unmanageable mess.   God forbid you upgrade or patch, as you will break everything that you paid someone else to build.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"You have thousands of people walking by with their Salesforce backpacks and their Salesforce shirts and their Salesforce hats and their lanyards."

And then the main guy gets to fark everyone elses wife while they watch and makes them all put on red track suits and try to break dance while he shoots them with a BB gun.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
From what I observed at job[-1] what they offered was a heck of a programming framework. The stuff that our developers could pop out in a few days was truly amazing. Long term support wasn't great, but it was hardly the worst in the industry, in fact it seemed to be better than most. List pricing was ridiculous, but if you were good at negotiations you could get reasonable prices even without being a 10k+ seat customer.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: "You have thousands of people walking by with their Salesforce backpacks and their Salesforce shirts and their Salesforce hats and their lanyards."

And then the main guy gets to fark everyone elses wife while they watch and makes them all put on red track suits and try to break dance while he shoots them with a BB gun.


That's a Trump rally
 
jjorsett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Today's Slatesplanation: What exactly is Salesforce selling?

After reading TFA, I still don't know.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
 They're selling American exceptionalism. It's on sale this week.
 
Creoena
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Salesforce sells consultants.  That's it, as far as I can tell.  We brought it in in late 2019, and around the building, it was nothing but:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Consultant costs were in the hundreds of thousands to replace a system we were paying less than 100k for.  The company is currently wondering why we have no money.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
mrs. swimo just got her Admin credentials. her (new) employer was so pleased they gave her a fat bonus and put out a contract for employment. she loves the software, it gives her an opportunity to streamline report needs, tailoring them to individuals wants.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: dothemath: "You have thousands of people walking by with their Salesforce backpacks and their Salesforce shirts and their Salesforce hats and their lanyards."

And then the main guy gets to fark everyone elses wife while they watch and makes them all put on red track suits and try to break dance while he shoots them with a BB gun.

That's a Trump rally


"I quickly developed a cult following. That sounds pretty good, but the truth is it's the last thing you want to develop. The only time having a cult following is a great thing is when you are actually in a cult. Then you get be a cult leader and life is milk and honey... everyone thinks you are God... you get to lie down with all the ladies from the cult... In a short matter of time, you become drunk with power and begin to lie down with the men also, not because you want to, but just because you can. Yes, being a cult leader with a cult following is fine work if you can find it. However, being a stand-up comedian with a cult following just means that most folks hate your guts."
- Norm Macdonald
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: "You have thousands of people walking by with their Salesforce backpacks and their Salesforce shirts and their Salesforce hats and their lanyards."

And then the main guy gets to fark everyone elses wife while they watch and makes them all put on red track suits and try to break dance while he shoots them with a BB gun.


12 comments before someone pointed out an upside.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Terrible software.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Salesforce gives us vast sums of money, and still, after 10 years, I wouldn't be able to explain what they sell if someone were to ask me.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yet another place for someone to save something and tell me to pull reporting on and integrate with reporting from two other databases, which I spend all week on and then gets two minutes at the monthly staff meeting and never looked at again.

I made the mistake of saying '...well I've worked with SharePoint before', and now I'm the data integration guru.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's for people who think selling people stuff is more about being hyper-organized than being likeable.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They sell averages; something that no one is. What makes you above average or below average has nothing to do with Salesforce.
 
notto
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Today's Slatesplanation: What exactly is Salesforce selling?

After reading TFA, I still don't know.


It's covid vaccines.  They are sick of Bill getting all that margin.
 
genner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drxym
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The usual modus for enterprise software is to boast a huge list of features while being a shiatty unmanageable mess and gravy train for consultants. And because the site licence is so expensive the victim organisation will throw money into the software's gaping maw trying to make it work rather than get rid of it for something else that is cheaper and fit for purpose.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I used SF once, found it a hot mess and hope to never step foot in it again.

/ same with Remedy, Tigerpaw, ACSR and a few others that I've mercilessly forgotten the names of.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cwheelie: A way to integrate fully scalable bullshiat with microsoft teams in a manner sure to drive at least 1 person in your department to an HR incident no one is allowed to discuss?


Microsoft Teams is great. It has more lag than the sharing functionality Google Docs developed 12 years ago so you don't have to worry about too many people watching you work, but reduces the functionality of the online application so you don't have to worry about making a clean and legible product anyway.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

notto: jjorsett: Today's Slatesplanation: What exactly is Salesforce selling?

After reading TFA, I still don't know.

It's covid vaccines.  They are sick of Bill getting all that margin.


Truth.

https://www.salesforce.com/news/stori​e​s/vaccine-cloud-questions-answers-upda​te/
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
thealgorerhythm:Which leads to the question: What exactly are business schools selling?

Business as it was in 1987 with a few optional excel and powerpoint courses.
 
