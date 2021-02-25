 Skip to content
 
(Jerusalem Post) Now Israel is feeling the bern when it comes to Palestinian vaccinations (jpost.com)
    Israel, The Jerusalem Post, West Bank, Palestinian National Authority, Bernie Sanders slams Israel  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You find out who your less enlightened friends are when you post a clever Yiddish meme on social media and someone slams you because "Israel is practicing genocide".
O_0'
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who knew Bernie Sanders was an anti-Semite too?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Outrageous? Yes
Unsurprising? Also yes
Will anything be done about it? *shakes magic 8-ball* Ask again later
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Personally, I dont care if they both kill each other so we can build a giant Putt Putt where they all used to live but I seriously doubt any of the arabs would give the vaccine to the jews. Not that any of the arab states have any background in science besides buying nuclear technology from Russia and the norks.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seems I have some choices to make here. I can either care and watch nothing of worth happen in the middle east or I can choose apathy and end up with the same outcome.

Apathy it is!
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: Personally, I dont care if they both kill each other so we can build a giant Putt Putt where they all used to live but I seriously doubt any of the arabs would give the vaccine to the jews. Not that any of the arab states have any background in science besides buying nuclear technology from Russia and the norks.


Yeah, like they invented algebra or the numeral system.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe if palastinians didn't have a nasty habit of exploding around Isrealis, the Isrealis would be a bit more likely to send in medical teams.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: Personally, I dont care if they both kill each other so we can build a giant Putt Putt where they all used to live but I seriously doubt any of the arabs would give the vaccine to the jews. Not that any of the arab states have any background in science besides buying nuclear technology from Russia and the norks.


Username doesn't checkout
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: dothemath: Personally, I dont care if they both kill each other so we can build a giant Putt Putt where they all used to live but I seriously doubt any of the arabs would give the vaccine to the jews. Not that any of the arab states have any background in science besides buying nuclear technology from Russia and the norks.

Yeah, like they invented algebra or the numeral system.


Oh sorry, I was talking about scientific achievements of the past thousand years.

I guess all those amazing accomplishments are the reason why every American kid dreams of going to college in Tehran.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Its so easy for us to judge but just imagine if the USA had to genocide it's natives out of the way after the advent of the 24 hour news cycle.
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: dothemath: Personally, I dont care if they both kill each other so we can build a giant Putt Putt where they all used to live but I seriously doubt any of the arabs would give the vaccine to the jews. Not that any of the arab states have any background in science besides buying nuclear technology from Russia and the norks.

Username doesn't checkout


Right.
Thats why there is such fierce academic competition to get into Bahrain Institute of Technology.
 
