(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Moderna has created a vaccine specifically designed to take on the South African variant. Bring it on   (fox43.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let's tackle this bastard.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
District-19
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The South African Variant will rise again!

It's heritage not infection

Was all about variant rights
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moderna has also begun testing whether simply giving a third dose of the original vaccine would offer an extra immune boost against variants.

Great. Now produce enough vaccine to give out a first dose.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But you'll be putting these guys outta work.......unemployment, welfare what's next.....????
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read between the lines sheeple.  The 5g batteries are dying faster than expected so now you need a "3rd dose" to replace the faulty one.  Next thing you know we'll be getting a yearly COVID shot with the flu shot as a way to do software/firmware upgrades.

/follow the money
//mostly joking
///the pharmacy messed up and I am having trouble getting a 2nd dose scheduled, I'd be happy to test the new stuff
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounds racist
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But you'll be putting these guys outta work.......unemployment, welfare what's next.....????

Sorry Fellow Farkerz but I like the Gifs that are on the move.......YIPPEE Skippy......!!!!!
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom had the Moderna shot last Friday. She got really sick off it. My mom has a really really bad immune system after losing most of her intestines. So, that might have affected her the most. After two days she was fine. My gram had both shots of the Phizer, and only got her arm sore. Mom wished she got the Phizer shot though. Still better than death.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it the same vaccine, but given only to white people?
 
patowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: My mom had the Moderna shot last Friday. She got really sick off it. My mom has a really really bad immune system after losing most of her intestines. So, that might have affected her the most. After two days she was fine. My gram had both shots of the Phizer, and only got her arm sore. Mom wished she got the Phizer shot though. Still better than death.


The 2nd Moderna shot kicked my butt for 36hrs.  Still better than getting covid, but oy!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now you've gotta re-work it again to take on the Brazil variant, the California variant, the NYC variant, etc.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/24/he​a​lth/coronavirus-variant-nyc.html
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Moderna has also begun testing whether simply giving a third dose of the original vaccine would offer an extra immune boost against variants.

Great. Now produce enough vaccine to give out a first dose.


They are up to 900 million (from 700 million) for 2021 and 1.4B in 2022. Their numbers have been conservative.

I'm sure a company that has had its first real product and demonstrated it's tech is the superior vaccine wants to make make more and quicker so the big old giants don't squeeze it out with typical shenanigans.
 
coldcuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I obviously don't understand the regulatary/approval process, but how quickly after changing the formula of the vaccine can they push it out?  does the vaccine variant need the months of control testing or are the changes small enough that they can be snuck in?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they haven't unmasked the phase III and it's still ongoing so how does that work? Hand 50/50 real and fake to the studies and the study that has access to it unmasked or do they just grab confirmed only?
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"
European regulators and the World Health Organization also are considering J&J's vaccine. Worldwide, the company aims to be producing around a billion doses by the end of the year.

"

To *have* produced 1 billion doses in the past year?

To *be* producing 1 billion per year, per month, week, day... second?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difficulty: There is probably an Indian Variant, a Brasilian Variant, and a Florida Variant, but because they are popping up in third-world backwaters without strong health infrastructures they aren't being found until they start widely circulating.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coldcuts: I obviously don't understand the regulatary/approval process, but how quickly after changing the formula of the vaccine can they push it out?  does the vaccine variant need the months of control testing or are the changes small enough that they can be snuck in?


They'd have to take their proposed changes to the FDA and ask.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Moderna has also begun testing whether simply giving a third dose of the original vaccine would offer an extra immune boost against variants.

Great. Now produce enough vaccine to give out a first dose.


I know right? So now I gotta wait for people to get a THIRD DOSE, when I haven't even gotten a first dose? This is bullsh*t. They did this all wrong and many scientists agree. Even Fauci was talking about it and how they may need to change their policies. Just get first doses into everyone. Worry about boosters later. Getting that first does into people will cut infections a lot and save a lot of lives. It will also get us to herd immunity quicker.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Florida Variant,


That's a strange way to spell California.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"What is that feeling? Something I've not felt since...."

- O'Biden Kenobi, "A New Hope"
 
SansNeural
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: "What is that feeling? Something I've not felt since...."

- O'Biden Kenobi, "A New Hope"


Here, take one of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size


and that feeling will pass.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She's all that.
 
jdlenke [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Moderna has also begun testing whether simply giving a third dose of the original vaccine would offer an extra immune boost against variants.

Great. Now produce enough vaccine to give out a first dose.


Sounds like an operating system. We'll get patches to the vaccine. Do it on a Tuesday.  Call it patch Tuesday.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jdlenke: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Moderna has also begun testing whether simply giving a third dose of the original vaccine would offer an extra immune boost against variants.

Great. Now produce enough vaccine to give out a first dose.

Sounds like an operating system. We'll get patches to the vaccine. Do it on a Tuesday.  Call it patch Tuesday.


Viruses are code, and so to some extend are the vaccines.  Analogy fits.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Shaggy_C: Florida Variant,

That's a strange way to spell California.


There's a California variant?

Let's get the parodies out of the way...

"I wish they all could be California variants..."

"California variants are unforgettable..."
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Read between the lines sheeple.  The 5g batteries are dying faster than expected so now you need a "3rd dose" to replace the faulty one.  Next thing you know we'll be getting a yearly COVID shot with the flu shot as a way to do software/firmware upgrades.

/follow the money
//mostly joking
///the pharmacy messed up and I am having trouble getting a 2nd dose scheduled, I'd be happy to test the new stuff


Asked while getting the second Pfizer shot.  They weren't giving out 5G chips.

I told that to my no vax neighbor to her face.  I had to then explain what 5G was.

[She almost died years ago from a vaccination, spending two stays in the hospital. Doesn't want any.  ]
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Moderna has also begun testing whether simply giving a third dose of the original vaccine would offer an extra immune boost against variants.

Great. Now produce enough vaccine to give out a first dose.


Says the voice of ignorance.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Read between the lines sheeple.  The 5g batteries are dying faster than expected so now you need a "3rd dose" to replace the faulty one.  Next thing you know we'll be getting a yearly COVID shot with the flu shot as a way to do software/firmware upgrades.

/follow the money
//mostly joking
///the pharmacy messed up and I am having trouble getting a 2nd dose scheduled, I'd be happy to test the new stuff


That'd be interesting, to test dose 1 with OEM and dose 2 with new and improved.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: My mom had the Moderna shot last Friday. She got really sick off it. My mom has a really really bad immune system after losing most of her intestines. So, that might have affected her the most. After two days she was fine. My gram had both shots of the Phizer, and only got her arm sore. Mom wished she got the Phizer shot though. Still better than death.


She likely would have reacted the same way to the Pfizer vax.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No, please stop bringing it on.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: Now you've gotta re-work it again to take on the Brazil variant, the California variant, the NYC variant, etc.


As a compliant consumer, I look forward to the opportunity to purchase 37 annual Covid vaccines in the upcoming years. If they can tone down the mRNA injection effect, we might even be able to get on a 6 month schedule with them.
 
Stibium
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Moderna has also begun testing whether simply giving a third dose of the original vaccine would offer an extra immune boost against variants.

Great. Now produce enough vaccine to give out a first dose.

I know right? So now I gotta wait for people to get a THIRD DOSE, when I haven't even gotten a first dose? This is bullsh*t. They did this all wrong and many scientists agree. Even Fauci was talking about it and how they may need to change their policies. Just get first doses into everyone. Worry about boosters later. Getting that first does into people will cut infections a lot and save a lot of lives. It will also get us to herd immunity quicker.


And when it turns out that vaccines can't get out quickly enough for the second booster and then we have a variant pop up that is immune to the vaccine because that second dose never came? What then? Do we get to herd immunity? No, we don't.

STAY 👏🏼 THE FARK 👏🏼 HOME 👏🏼
WEAR 👏🏼 MASKS 👏🏼
SOCIAL 👏🏼 DISTANCE 👏🏼
WASH 👏🏼 HANDS 👏🏼

It is literally this simple. Stop being stupid, the vaccine doesn't give you superpowers or make you 100% immune. You can't get the shot and then be immediately safe grinding on chicks (or dicks) down at the at the club. This vaccine shiat is going to get us all killed if we just give up now.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

coldcuts: I obviously don't understand the regulatary/approval process, but how quickly after changing the formula of the vaccine can they push it out?  does the vaccine variant need the months of control testing or are the changes small enough that they can be snuck in?


That's a really good question. I don't think we know yet. And it may vary by jurisdiction, FDA vs EMEA vs MHRA etc.

I my opinion, presuming that the only change is in the mRNA sequence itself, there's a strong regulatory case to be made that proving in-vivo efficacy via an antigen test in a relatively small cohort volunteers (n=50 to 100), some previously vaxxed, some vax naive, should be enough to release it as the dosage form safety profile and proof of concept are pretty well established at this point considering the data coming in from post-marketing surveillance.

All, ALL, of which is better than even the most optimistic predictions in terms of efficacy in both disease, hospitalization, and transmission prevention.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
jumpstartcoachingblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
