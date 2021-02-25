 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   London is being overrun by rats. This is not a repeat of 1346   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Uranus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
on vacation
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Boomtown Rats - Rat Trap [totp2]
Youtube opd14v2I7Ik
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ratting with terriers
Youtube l2Pyu-Cj0gg
 
orbister
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Helpful pic of London mouse
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sondheim was right about London:

There's a hole in the world like a great black pit
And the vermin of the world inhabit it
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If I'm not mistaken those are mostly pictures of mice.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
KittenKong.jpg
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I thought the British solution to vermin was to recruit them and then send them off to India and Hing Kong.  Are they not doing that anymore?
 
