(Centralia Chronicle)   Woman accused of attacking roommate with axe, knife,frying pan & broomstick claims self-defense because roommates noted how much 'prettier' she was. Col. Mustard in the study unavailable for comment   (chronline.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beauty is skin deep - ugly's all the way down to the bone.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps she just had a question for her roommate.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Every place named Centralia is a hot bed of crazy. Every one.

Centralia, PA is pretty much just a hot bed at this point, but still.

Don't move to Centralia. It never ends well.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Beauty is skin deep - ugly's all the way down to the bone.


With a kitchen knife.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She was just trying to level the playing field.
A couple whacks with a frying pan and they look about the same.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Every place named Centralia is a hot bed of crazy. Every one.

Centralia, PA is pretty much just a hot bed at this point, but still.

Don't move to Centralia. It never ends well.


One may even say the place is Nothing But Trouble...
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A recent study has found that women who carry a little extra weight live longer than men who mention it...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Every place named Centralia is a hot bed of crazy. Every one.

Centralia, PA is pretty much just a hot bed at this point, but still.

Don't move to Centralia. It never ends well.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
