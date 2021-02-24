 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   Video shows BLM protester running away unarmed before being fatally shot, contradicting police statement that he had a rifle
    Police, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers, Jorge Gomez, Police brutality, Police officer, Metropolitan Police officers shot, Las Vegas, Nevada, Gomez family's attorney  
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Rifle was disintegrated by Jewish Space Laser.

Everyone knows this.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Wait. Hang on. A police involved in a shooting told a lie?

Well I'll be damned
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
There were people downrange of where that guy got shot. There is no reason to take that shot and jeopardize bystanders unless that guy is pointing his gun at you. They might make the case that he was headed toward bystanders to potentially take hostages but they had no reason to assume that would be the case.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If he wasn't doing anything wrong, why did he run away from the cops aiming guns at him, while he was unarmed?
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No idea if the shooting was justified or not.

But showing up at an event like that with two weapons, a legal one that has an "assault rifle" look, and an illegal one concealed in your backpack, just sounds stupid.

Whether the cops get in trouble or not, and no matter who is ultimately responsible, you're still dead. You gotta put some value to your own life.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Wait. Hang on. A police involved in a shooting told a lie?

Well I'll be damned


That's murder, tampering with evidence, conspiracy, obstruction of justice.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Gubbo: Wait. Hang on. A police involved in a shooting told a lie?

Well I'll be damned

That's murder, tampering with evidence, conspiracy, obstruction of justice.


For us common folk. For the cops, it's a way to get a paid vacation and have great sex
/fark "warrior" training
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops should be presumed to be lying about an interaction with the public if they do not have a body camera running the whole time.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops lie.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Cops lie.


cops, lye.
 
dwightzombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, government warns us we are going to have a real hard time trying to keep all these (white) capitol insurrectionists in prison ahead of trial.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: If he wasn't doing anything wrong, why did he run away from the cops aiming guns at him, while he was unarmed?


vudukungfu: Gubbo: Wait. Hang on. A police involved in a shooting told a lie?

Well I'll be damned

That's murder, tampering with evidence, conspiracy, obstruction of justice.



Worst case scenario, 3 months of paid leave followed by 6 months of desk duty with as much overtime pay as legally allowed. Also the tax payers will cover any costs of the civil suit.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_a: No idea if the shooting was justified or not.

But showing up at an event like that with two weapons, a legal one that has an "assault rifle" look, and an illegal one concealed in your backpack, just sounds stupid.

Whether the cops get in trouble or not, and no matter who is ultimately responsible, you're still dead. You gotta put some value to your own life.


It depends on the circumstances whether or not this is a good idea.  If you're at a BLM protest: bad idea, especially if one is of the "threatening looking" skin colors (everything not white).  But if you're a white guy at a MAGA rally, the police aren't going to shoot at you, they'll be posing for selfies with you.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, he should have invaded the capitol instead. It's much safer.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He touched a rifle sometime in the last 3 months.  We were scared.

Mr--you're walking around like fk'n robocop---We're scared all the time.

/It's like dealing with wild animals.
 
Nirvarna
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: If he wasn't doing anything wrong, why did he run away from the cops aiming guns at him, while he was unarmed?


Indeed! How dare he attempt to leave in response to an order to disperse!
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But he was destroying a city center and like such as
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_a: No idea if the shooting was justified or not.

But showing up at an event like that with two weapons, a legal one that has an "assault rifle" look, and an illegal one concealed in your backpack, just sounds stupid.

Whether the cops get in trouble or not, and no matter who is ultimately responsible, you're still dead. You gotta put some value to your own life.


The cops lied, it's not a justified shoot by default.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heliodorus: foo monkey: If he wasn't doing anything wrong, why did he run away from the cops aiming guns at him, while he was unarmed?

vudukungfu: Gubbo: Wait. Hang on. A police involved in a shooting told a lie?

Well I'll be damned

That's murder, tampering with evidence, conspiracy, obstruction of justice.


Worst case scenario, 3 months of paid leave followed by 6 months of desk duty with as much overtime pay as legally allowed. Also the tax payers will cover any costs of the civil suit.


Naw.  It can be much, much worse.  Released from that police department.  Having to take another police job down the road.  That means having to bond with the new guys and get in to which ever grift they have going.  On the bright side, you're the cop that shot that liberal protester.  Major cred there.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that it changes anything but i wonder if he had a stamp for his SBR

while carrying a legal handgun with a carbine conversion kit,
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I felt like I needed the CSI "Enhance" function watching that video.  Too blurry to tell much of anything. The guys' left arm was swinging as he ran, but it looked like his right was hugged close to his side, maybe with his hand in his pocket? I dunno. Odd looking, but I couldn't tell why.

But clearly, no need to shoot him. He was running away. He wasn't threatening anyone at the time they shot him. Even if he had a gun, he was beating feet away from everyone. No immediate threat. No reason to shoot.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: If he wasn't doing anything wrong, why did he run away from the cops aiming guns at him, while he was unarmed?


Because they shoot people for no reason?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh that wasn't a rifle in his pants

😮
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gramma: Even if he had a gun, he was beating feet away from everyone. No immediate threat. No reason to shoot.


They're not obligated to let someone they've determined to be dangerous get away.  One can argue whether they had reason to determine that.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Abox: Gramma: Even if he had a gun, he was beating feet away from everyone. No immediate threat. No reason to shoot.

They're not obligated to let someone they've determined to be dangerous get away.  One can argue whether they had reason to determine that.


How exactly did these murderers determine he was dangerous when they had just driven up to the scene?

Fark Libertarian, I see.

Too embarrassed to call yourself a Republican.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mr_a: No idea if the shooting was justified or not.

But showing up at an event like that with two weapons, a legal one that has an "assault rifle" look, and an illegal one concealed in your backpack, just sounds stupid.

Whether the cops get in trouble or not, and no matter who is ultimately responsible, you're still dead. You gotta put some value to your own life.


It's spineless people like you that have created a system that allow cops to get away with murder.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If he wasn't doing anything wrong, why did he run away from the cops aiming guns at him, while he was unarmed?


Getting nailed by 5 beanbags, fired from a shotgun, *might* have something to do with that...
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mr_a: No idea if the shooting was justified or not.

But showing up at an event like that with two weapons, a legal one that has an "assault rifle" look, and an illegal one concealed in your backpack, just sounds stupid.

Whether the cops get in trouble or not, and no matter who is ultimately responsible, you're still dead. You gotta put some value to your own life.


Apparently it's only stupid to show up armed at protests if you are brown.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Rifle was disintegrated by Jewish Space Laser.

Everyone knows this.


well, I mean, ever since they started making the rifles out of mostly aluminum and plastic, it's gotten way easier.

Now, you use something good and solid and completely American, like the good ol' M1 Garand, that bad boy will withstand up to 5 kilo-Koshers of Jewish Space Laser energy before it so much as singes.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Cops should be presumed to be lying about an interaction with the public if they do not have a body camera running the whole time.


It's truly at that point now.
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Abox: Gramma: Even if he had a gun, he was beating feet away from everyone. No immediate threat. No reason to shoot.

They're not obligated to let someone they've determined to be dangerous get away.  One can argue whether they had reason to determine that.


You're not allowed to shoot someone to effectuate an arrest. Your comment is farking stupid.
 
bthom37
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let's just take a moment to reflect on how goddamned dumb you'd have to be to shoot someone in the open in Las Vegas, a town filled with cameras.

Like, you're cops.  You farking KNOW there are cameras everywhere.

The sheer stupidity, or confidence that it won't matter and you'll come out of it ok even if there's video, tells me these chucklefarks need to be sterilized and removed from policing.

/These types of things are why I allow myself a smile every time a cop dies
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What was he bracing with his right arm while running?  Is that the only video?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If he wasn't doing anything wrong, why did he run away from the cops aiming guns at him, while he was unarmed?


You mean, why did he run away from the cops who had told him to leave and shot him with rubber bullets?
 
neongoats
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Right wingers: the enemies of humanity at large
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Technically they didn't lie. They just left out a key part of the sentence.

He had a rifle...pointed at his back.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bthom37: The sheer stupidity, or confidence that it won't matter and you'll come out of it ok even if there's video, tells me these chucklefarks need to be sterilized and removed from policing.


Qualified immunity: there is no clear precedent establishing that a cop shooting a fleeing unarmed Black man faces any legal sanction.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ran away from the cops? That's the mistake.

You're supposed to run toward the cops, while yelling "I LOVE WHITE SUPREMACY!"

Then they give you water and an escort home.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yea.  The police murder people.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mr_a: No idea if the shooting was justified or not.

But showing up at an event like that with two weapons, a legal one that has an "assault rifle" look, and an illegal one concealed in your backpack, just sounds stupid.

Whether the cops get in trouble or not, and no matter who is ultimately responsible, you're still dead. You gotta put some value to your own life.


I've been to many BLM protests last year. The ones armed were either the police or the pro Trumpers. Those who sympathized and excused the police were also pro Trumpers.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mr_a: No idea if the shooting was justified or not.

But showing up at an event like that with two weapons, a legal one that has an "assault rifle" look, and an illegal one concealed in your backpack, just sounds stupid.

Whether the cops get in trouble or not, and no matter who is ultimately responsible, you're still dead. You gotta put some value to your own life.


If only he was respectful of the cops and did what he was told!  I mean people being unrespectful and  literally lying down and with hands in the air will literally get you shot by the police. Always bow down and grovel before the police!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Police lying about why they murdered another person?!?!?!
That's unpossible!!!!
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Let's assume he dropped the rifle 2 seconds before this video started.   How would the police even know?

How would they know he didn't also have a smaller weapon they couldn't see?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh look! There were MULTIPLE cops and NONE of them came forward with the truth.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: Let's assume he dropped the rifle 2 seconds before this video started.   How would the police even know?

How would they know he didn't also have a smaller weapon they couldn't see?


Stupid argument from the dumb.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Gubbo: Wait. Hang on. A police involved in a shooting told a lie?

Well I'll be damned

That's murder, tampering with evidence, conspiracy, obstruction of justice.


So paid vacation for the pigs involved?

YAY!!!
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTA- "walking down Las Vegas Boulevard while carrying a legal handgun with a carbine conversion kit, which turns the weapon into a rifle. Police say Gomez was also carrying a handgun in his backpack, which violates Nevada's open carry laws."


Nice trolling subby.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Westerns that I grew up on, that presumably shaped the American Ideal as we currently know it, taught me that shooting a man in the back is a coward's choice. I don't use John Wayne as an authority on much else besides getting fat, but I'm with him on that.
 
