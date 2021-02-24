 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Meanwhile in Canada (PNSFW)   (twitter.com) divider line
22
    More: Giggity, shot  
•       •       •

790 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2021 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All it's missing is the snowcat nonchalantly observing the scene!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: [Fark user image image 425x238]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

This is a job for ...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The City of Winnipeg Complaints Department is a satirical Facebook page
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's f*cking Winnipeg.

The sculptures exist to help people not forget how their sh*t works during those few weeks when it isn't death° below zero.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LMAO the comments on that facebook page. fark us Canadians can be a bunch of naive shiatheads.
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was expecting a big snowy dingus.

That is art.
 
Albino Squid [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until they start making snow sculptures of Winnipegging.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Albino Squid: It's all fun and games until they start making snow sculptures of Winnipegging.


So you were walking past a 6 foot snow dong in Winnipeg the other daaayyyyy...
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"PNSFW"

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Albino Squid: It's all fun and games until they start making snow sculptures of Winnipegging.

So you were walking past a 6 foot snow dong in Winnipeg the other daaayyyyy...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jeez, it's just a snowblower people!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She seems frigid.
 
relaxitsjustme
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now get out the food coloring really go to town.
 
englaja
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Stay classy, Winterpeg.

Ah, what am I saying? That's like asking Florida Man to stay normal.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wow. I have done some horrible shiat in my life on planet earth. Woke up twice in prison. Most recently bought the darkest TMBG Album the Escape Team. I'm currently surrounded by dull knives and cigarette butts. And half read deadpool graphic novels.

Still not as bad as her
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not something I've tested recently...  but whats the relative 'shrinkage' exposed in -30C?

Might not be much of a snowjob is all I'm saying...
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.