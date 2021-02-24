 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Chicago)   81 people attend a high-intensity fitness class for a week. 22 of them are covid-positive on the first day. Calculate the R value if a week later 55 of them are covid positive. As a bonus, calculate the lawsuit value the gym might be facing   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, Exercise, Health club, week of a high-intensity fitness class, Physical exercise, infrequent mask wearing, Chicago gym, took classes, Health  
•       •       •

265 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2021 at 3:28 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gym faces no lawsuit because every idiot who attended the classes is just as stupid as the owner.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Way the hell back in May/June I was of the opinion that a gym, with lots of people breathing heavily, is perhaps the best way to spread an airborne virus.

It's amazing what you can work out with literally no medical training but just a tiny bit of common sense.

/but people needed haircuts
//and to pick up and then put down heavy things
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Quite a lot of Covid legislation to 'get back to work' specifically disallows lawsuits from crappy business owners....FREEDUM.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bob is here. Respect him.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They're all just Americans, right?
 
drxym
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm catching COVID at the gym in 26 minutes.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But I'm young and fit! They said I couldn't catch COVID! How can this be?!?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I thought shoveling snow was the preferred 'high intensity' workout in Chicago?
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
22/81 * T = .000013%.  About the same odds as catching chickenpox.


T = Trump's constant. It's the number you multiply reality by to get the answer you want.  Just ask Deutsche Bank.
 
IDisME [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
One of those SMH articles from a Toronto area spin room from last October:

https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/at-least-4​7​-covid-19-cases-linked-to-outbreak-at-​hamilton-spin-studio-1.5141688


"Staff and members were screened upon entry, masks were worn before and after class..."
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Way the hell back in May/June I was of the opinion that a gym, with lots of people breathing heavily, is perhaps the best way to spread an airborne virus.

It's amazing what you can work out with literally no medical training but just a tiny bit of common sense.

/but people needed haircuts
//and to pick up and then put down heavy things


Look on the bright side:

Once COVID has destroyed these people's lung function, every object - including their own f*cking limbs - will feel heavy.
 
adamatari
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's almost as if there is a pandemic and it's not over yet.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dave2042: They're all just Americans, right?


For a few more weeks in some cases, yes.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Exercising outdoors or virtually could further reduce the risk of the virus being spread.

I'm doing my part

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LindenFark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Way the hell back in May/June I was of the opinion that a gym, with lots of people breathing heavily, is perhaps the best way to spread an airborne virus.

It's amazing what you can work out with literally no medical training but just a tiny bit of common sense.


Sometimes common sense is actually wrong, and it is critical to defer to science to supersede our intuitions.

This is not one of those times.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Some took classes on the same day or after receiving a positive test result."

I have no words for this level of criminally negligent selfishness. If there was any justice those people would be jailed for a long time, given that it won't just be the other idiots in the class that they infected.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.