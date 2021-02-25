 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   YEAAAAAAAAAH buoy   (theguardian.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Mutiny on the Bounty, New Zealand, supply ship, Polynesia, faint voice, Pacific Ocean, Perevetilov's son Marat, Vidam Perevertilov  
•       •       •

649 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2021 at 8:33 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I thought it was just the same old story...buoy meets gull.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Felt dizzy at the end of his shift?  Vodak will do that to you.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who's a good buoy? You are!! Yes, you are a good buoy.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like the first thing he asked when he was rescued was, "Do you know what time it is?"
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I thought Americans pronounced it boo-ee?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pert: I thought Americans pronounced it boo-ee?


BABA BOOEY, BABA BOOEY, HOWARD STERN'S PENIS!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You would think these guys would've saved him. Selfish rock stars.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: I thought it was just the same old story...buoy meets gull.


a seafood restaurant my parents dragged me to as a kid had "buoys" and "gulls" on the bathroom doors.

/CSS
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.