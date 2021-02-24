 Skip to content
(Lost Coast Outpost)   Struggling flower business finally gives in and lets the weeds take over   (lostcoastoutpost.com) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn. Twenty three acres of cannabis. Makes your eyes red just thinking about it.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This bud's for you
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From one flower to the next
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These folks are one of the largest employers in Humboldt County and this will bring more jobs to the area.

When a big company like this updates their playbook this drastically, it speaks to the shifting tides. When I was a teenager I joked about how one day we could buy a 20 pack of class A joints. It was a joke. I never thought I would see it happen, so to speak. I may well see this prohibition repealed before I die.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can't we just keep weed simple and fair trade like coffee?
 
DrWhy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think you misspelled the "spliffy" tag, there, subby.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd like to buy a bouquet.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The natural progression of things, maaaaan.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Happiness is a dank bouquet.
 
