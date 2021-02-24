 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   We are the roller blading cops of Karachi in Pakistan/We're fearless on our roller blades, move faster than we ever ran/We know the terrorists and will arrest them with all prejudice/ With uniforms and guns we know that when we fire we cannot miss   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Repeat, Copyright, United States, All rights reserved, Black History Month, Local Coronavirus U.S., NBC, Climate, Maryland  
•       •       •

215 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2021 at 10:50 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
*tossed large gravel into their path*
 
Mock26
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah, that is not going to work out well. They need to become a hell of a lot more natural on those skates or they are not going to have much of an advantage over the criminals.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, run onto grass, dirt, or stairs whenever they chase you.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is there an article or something to go with this?  The video had no narration.

So many questions.  Why these over bicycles? Who's training them?  They don't look very stable on their skates (standing upright instead of squatting down somewhat, lots of lost energy on the pushoff).  Did they bring in an expert or just hand them some skates and have them watch youtube vids (if you're going that route, try Bill Stoppard).  How many times have they watched the 1993 masterpiece 'Airborne'?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That headline was TL;DR
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Theylll have the raddest arrests ever though
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No match for Chitti.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
DNRTFA but I'm just going to imagine it's exactly like the Sabotage video in every way except they're wearing black and purple rollerblades.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In other news, recoil is a b*tch
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.