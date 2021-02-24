 Skip to content
(The Hill)   The Minister of Loneliness is there for you   (thehill.com)
31
    Sad, Broadsheet, Newspaper, Japan Times, Suicide, Death, Cabinet, Japaneseprime minister, young people  
•       •       •

Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So Lonely
Youtube ewdBRb7RTNc


Interview translated.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Office is down the hall from the King of Wishful Thinking and the Mayor of Simpleton.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that was my fantasy football team name in 2005.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world needs to stop dividing humans into marketing demographics. They promote division, which promotes loneliness.
 
cefm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thanksagainandagain [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Handing out midnight lamps seems like a nice enough gig.
 
bad_blood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aesop Rock - Kodokushi (Official Audio)
Youtube _MSydMfGdPs
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's sad that there is a word for people who die alone and undiscovered for some time.

My grandfather died in his easy chair, and wasn't discovered for a couple days. I know that really affected my dad. He died right before my next to last final, but at least he died around people who loved him.

I know that I won't.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depending on how you read it, this guy could be meting out torch songs and long sighs to extroverts.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no need, have pillow

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corvus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If I was president I would poll people on if they were "happy" and try to make more people happy then more people with money.

This idea in this country that making money is the most important thing is a wrong direction. We should focus on happiness of people instead.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: The world needs to stop dividing humans into marketing demographics. They promote division, which promotes loneliness.


You're not wrong, but... Yeah.

/Donates to EFF
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: That's sad that there is a word for people who die alone and undiscovered for some time.

My grandfather died in his easy chair, and wasn't discovered for a couple days. I know that really affected my dad. He died right before my next to last final, but at least he died around people who loved him.

I know that I won't.


Depends on how you choose to go out, eh?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
(._. )  that's good I guess
 
X-Geek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Purple_Urkle: The world needs to stop dividing humans into marketing demographics. They promote division, which promotes loneliness.

You're not wrong, but... Yeah.

/Donates to EFF


I'm in my mid 30s and I'm friends with zoomers and boomers and genx.
Got the boomer playing xbox.
I teach zoomers to draw.

Anyone could be cool.
Anyone could be an asshole.
But there's lots of cool people on Earth if you meet different ones.

Trust but verify.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Police - King of Pain (music video)
Youtube tFN5DveQH0o
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think the best thing to do if you're the minister of loneliness would be to put up a "back in an hour" sign and empty out the office....
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My boomer buddy is my adopted grandpa, I found him at a charity event. We talked about planes. I like UFO lore and history, and he has seen planes advance in his lifetime. I trained him to avoid the virus and I hope he makes it through this pandemic. He's my Doc Brown from Back to Future.

I don't really have much real family, I need humans.

Do things other than watch tv.
Talk to people.
Build stuff.
Share ideas.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Corvus: If I was president I would poll people on if they were "happy" and try to make more people happy then more people with money.

This idea in this country that making money is the most important thing is a wrong direction. We should focus on happiness of people instead.


Gross National Happiness (wiki)
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Spice Must Flow: That's sad that there is a word for people who die alone and undiscovered for some time.

My grandfather died in his easy chair, and wasn't discovered for a couple days. I know that really affected my dad. He died right before my next to last final, but at least he died around people who loved him.

I know that I won't.

Depends on how you choose to go out, eh?


No. I am simply an island.

If I planned on taking my own life, I would have done it years ago, and taken some dirtbags with me. No such luck.

I had a disfiguring accident when I was younger and humanoids are incredibly cruel about it. "Oh! So THATS how you got so ugly! HAHAHAHA!!!" Wearing a mask over my face sure helps a lot.

Last April, when I was living in a homeless shelter that kicked us out 12 hours a day, I took to hanging by the river feeding the ducks. Nobody talking to me. It was the happiest I had been in years. Realizing that made me really sad.

But at least I will never have to see my abusive Mormon relatives again. They went out of their way making sure I felt unloved growing up, even before my accident. You know, just like Jesus would.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
On his way for his first day at work:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
justaguy516 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Corvus: If I was president I would poll people on if they were "happy" and try to make more people happy then more people with money.

This idea in this country that making money is the most important thing is a wrong direction. We should focus on happiness of people instead.

Gross National Happiness (wiki)


Have you ever been to Bhutan? There's an epidemic of alcoholism and depression there
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*Only the Lonely , Roy Orbison*

Yeah, Japan has a real suicide problem especially among school aged teens.

Competition is fierce and a lot of them who don't suicide simply withdraw from the outside world.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Natalie Portmanteau: Spice Must Flow: That's sad that there is a word for people who die alone and undiscovered for some time.

My grandfather died in his easy chair, and wasn't discovered for a couple days. I know that really affected my dad. He died right before my next to last final, but at least he died around people who loved him.

I know that I won't.

Depends on how you choose to go out, eh?

No. I am simply an island.

If I planned on taking my own life, I would have done it years ago, and taken some dirtbags with me. No such luck.

I had a disfiguring accident when I was younger and humanoids are incredibly cruel about it. "Oh! So THATS how you got so ugly! HAHAHAHA!!!" Wearing a mask over my face sure helps a lot.

Last April, when I was living in a homeless shelter that kicked us out 12 hours a day, I took to hanging by the river feeding the ducks. Nobody talking to me. It was the happiest I had been in years. Realizing that made me really sad.

But at least I will never have to see my abusive Mormon relatives again. They went out of their way making sure I felt unloved growing up, even before my accident. You know, just like Jesus would.


Jesus. Please don't take such cruelty as anything more than their own weaknesses showing their ugly side. You are loved, soul - and clever, from previous fark threads.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is like something from a novel by Kafka, Murakami, or Abe.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Seriously though, what's his Fark handle?
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As long as we are doing soundtracks for this:

Joy Division - 08 - The Eternal
Youtube zcKGqgwLzjA
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

justaguy516: Archie Goodwin: Corvus: If I was president I would poll people on if they were "happy" and try to make more people happy then more people with money.

This idea in this country that making money is the most important thing is a wrong direction. We should focus on happiness of people instead.

Gross National Happiness (wiki)

Have you ever been to Bhutan? There's an epidemic of alcoholism and depression there


No I haven't. Sorry you don't want anyone to be informed of it.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't know why. It's so easy, happy go lucky:
The Yatta Song Now, with subtitles! Be afraid Be VERY afraid
Youtube KUOwbcdZozQ
 
