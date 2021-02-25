 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   2021 Shed of the Year entrants include tiny Tiki bar and fairytale cottage, disappointing judges who wanted to avoid another he-shed, Sidhe-shed situation   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice one, subby.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Had 2.

RIP Terry Jones.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 50' spruce tree just fell on my shed so I'm getting a kick out of this thread.
/only two 1" holes in the roof
//farkin lucky
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Shed," you said??

cdn.petmoo.comView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cmon, Subby.  That's just not feyre.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It was built this fall :\

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
consolation prize

State Farm Commercial "She Shed"
Youtube 8tYnDNig6R8
 
mentula [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
subby FTW
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaspode
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My homebuilt 'roll off' observatory shed mostly made out of old villa windows and junk is better than all of them..
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wattle and daub Saxon hut that boy, 9, helped build, tropical rum shack and fairy-tale castle are among impressive creations battling to be crowned Shed of the Year

This might be the worst grammatically-incorrect headline I've ever seen.
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ZMugg: [Fark user image 259x194]
Had 2.

RIP Terry Jones.


No, he only had one. He had one for some time, but a few years ago he said he was thinking of getting another, and since then some people have called him "Two Sheds".
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Wattle and daub Saxon hut that boy, 9, helped build, tropical rum shack and fairy-tale castle are among impressive creations battling to be crowned Shed of the Year

This might be the worst grammatically-incorrect headline I've ever seen.


Nothing an Oxford Comma wouldn't have fixed.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

skyotter: C18H27NO3: Wattle and daub Saxon hut that boy, 9, helped build, tropical rum shack and fairy-tale castle are among impressive creations battling to be crowned Shed of the Year

This might be the worst grammatically-incorrect headline I've ever seen.

Nothing an Oxford Comma wouldn't have fixed.


Or a Cambridge Semicolon.
 
