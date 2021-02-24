 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Talking Points Memo)   Step 1) Text your ex that you're committing insurrection. ... Step 3) Federal charges   (talkingpointsmemo.com) divider line
13
    More: Amusing, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Richard Michetti, Law enforcement, texted details, former partner, Law enforcement agency, Capitol Building, consistent theme  
•       •       •

137 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2021 at 1:05 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
These are the dumbest motherfarkers I've ever even read about.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Oh, you dumped me because you think you're too good for me and my political beliefs? Well, maybe this evidence that I'm committing multiple felonies will change your mind."
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Oh, you dumped me because you think you're too good for me and my political beliefs? Well, maybe this evidence that I'm committing multiple felonies will change your mind."


"Also, I'm calling you a 'moron.' There, that should do the trick."
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: These are the dumbest motherfarkers I've ever even read about.


I can't get the TPM article to fully load, so I don't know if there was a pic. I didn't see an age. Here's a pic from another article:

inquirer.comView Full Size


Looks 25-30 years old. I don't think that generation is "dumb" in general. In fact, I think they are quite bright. In many respects, they have a much broader skill set than I do. With the massive exception of posting everything on the internet and texting everything to someone and sending pictures out via any number of channels with no way of getting those pics back. Everything. It's like it's not real unless posted and liked and circulated and, god willing it goes viral!!!!  I just don't get the need to make everything public. For godsakes, don't text, just make a f'ing phone call. It probably doesn't bite most people. But when you should know it could bite you, expect to be bitten.

I know I sound old. I guess I am. Makes no f'ing sense to me.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As a white sox fan, Fark this guy.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Enjoy prison
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: For godsakes, don't text, just make a f'ing phone call. It probably doesn't bite most people. But when you should know it could bite you, expect to be bitten.

I know I sound old. I guess I am. Makes no f'ing sense to me.


No, I agree with you there. If I have something to say that's more than three lines I just call the person unless it's not feasible for some reason. But one can be tech savvy and still be a farking moron for advertising your attempted overthrow of our government.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: Three Crooked Squirrels: For godsakes, don't text, just make a f'ing phone call. It probably doesn't bite most people. But when you should know it could bite you, expect to be bitten.

I know I sound old. I guess I am. Makes no f'ing sense to me.

No, I agree with you there. If I have something to say that's more than three lines I just call the person unless it's not feasible for some reason. But one can be tech savvy and still be a farking moron for advertising your attempted overthrow of our government.


I know. That's the disconnect that I don't get. They know virtually everything is permanent. But the need for recognition outweighs the knowing permanence.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These people are just so gosh darn proud of themselves.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never dreamed that one day The Marching Morons would become a true story
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Videotaping this crime spree is the best idea we ever had!
 
wantingout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
first they came for the 'insurrectionsts', and I did not speak out- because I was not an 'insurrectionist'
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"new phone. Who dis?"
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.