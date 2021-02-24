 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   What to do with burnt-out hull of USS Bonhomme Richard, an 844-foot-long Wasp-class amphibious assault ship? Easy, sink her off our coast   (fox13news.com)
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why not?  The carrier Oriskany is already sunk as an artificial reef and fishing/dive spot off Destin.   It's just the hulk, they clean everything out before they sink them.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mztlplx: Why not?  The carrier Oriskany is already sunk as an artificial reef and fishing/dive spot off Destin.   It's just the hulk, they clean everything out before they sink them.


Big O is too deep for rec diving. You have to be seriously into diving to get down to that
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Mztlplx: Why not?  The carrier Oriskany is already sunk as an artificial reef and fishing/dive spot off Destin.   It's just the hulk, they clean everything out before they sink them.

Big O is too deep for rec diving. You have to be seriously into diving to get down to that


Upper decks are at 150 feet.  Not a novice dive, but doable.
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Artificial reefs provide habitat for hundreds of species- from corals to plankton to game fish.

And since our coral reefs are dying, artificial reefs provide an alternative habitat which are much appreciated by folks interested in preserving marine environments.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mztlplx: Gubbo: Mztlplx: Why not?  The carrier Oriskany is already sunk as an artificial reef and fishing/dive spot off Destin.   It's just the hulk, they clean everything out before they sink them.

Big O is too deep for rec diving. You have to be seriously into diving to get down to that

Upper decks are at 150 feet.  Not a novice dive, but doable.
. [YouTube video: Garbage - As Heaven Is Wide]


I've hit 120 on regular air. And got absolutely bollocked out of it by the dove boat crew. They made me buy them a case of beer for going so far below their instructed max depth.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only concern I'd have is if the wreck is divable by adversarial nations that might want to inspect it to learn something from it.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
CPAC venue?
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
John Paul Jones is gonna be pissed.
 
nunyabidness
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anything like that would be cut out before it was sunk. They basically reduce ships like this to hull, deck, and walls. Then they scour that. Only then do they sink it.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Here's the engineering team, hard at work on the job.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jumac
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TWX: Only concern I'd have is if the wreck is divable by adversarial nations that might want to inspect it to learn something from it.


What they going find?  it be stripped down to just bare hull. nothing else.  and even then it be messed up from the fire and from whatever way they decide to sink it(planted demo charges or even use it for target practice.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
put 'im in the scupper with a hosepipe on 'im
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mztlplx: Gubbo: Mztlplx: Why not?  The carrier Oriskany is already sunk as an artificial reef and fishing/dive spot off Destin.   It's just the hulk, they clean everything out before they sink them.

Big O is too deep for rec diving. You have to be seriously into diving to get down to that

Upper decks are at 150 feet.  Not a novice dive, but doable.
. [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/VxYYUbkC​r64]


She's about 25 mi. off Pensacola Beach/Navarre. I did my last wreck dive on her about 14 years ago, shortly after she was sunk. Only spent about eight minutes at what remained of the superstructure, but saw stuff growing on her already. My balls were insufficiently clanky to go into any hatches.
 
