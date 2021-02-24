 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Pelican rescued free of charge but officials say he still has a pretty big bill   (wfla.com) divider line
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
it's believed the male pelican swallowed a bucket

And the handle came out both sides of his neck. Gnarly! But "it was feeding normally"? I'm finding that hard to reconcile with the theory that it swallowed a bucket and handle poked out either side of its neck from the esophagus.
 
princhester
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Boom, tish!
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

morg: it's believed the male pelican swallowed a bucket

And the handle came out both sides of his neck. Gnarly! But "it was feeding normally"? I'm finding that hard to reconcile with the theory that it swallowed a bucket and handle poked out either side of its neck from the esophagus.


Reminds me of going to the state fair and offering the ostriches a paper cup of food only to have them snatch the entire cup and swallow it whole. It's hard to forget seeing that thing travel down it's long, slender neck while being equally horrified, impressed, and curious if those cups were biodegradable
 
