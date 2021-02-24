 Skip to content
 
Never judge a book by its cover. The title's fair game, though. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Entitled Edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here at the Fark Fiction Anthology Compound (imagine a secret lair on a volcanic island) we have our ducks in a row, all launch systems are go, we're locked and loaded, and Bob's your uncle with another kettle of fish!  Huh, I think my idiom generator blew a fuse with that one.  Anyway, here's the good news:

The sixth annual Fark Fiction Anthology will be open for submissions on March 1st!

We'll be looking the best short fiction submissions in the following categories:

Fantasy
Science Fiction
Humor
Horror
Suspense/mystery/thriller

Take a look at the terms and conditions and start planning your entry today!

And even better, this year I finally recognized how awkward it is to be calling it 'This year's soon-to-be-titled Fark Fiction Anthology' all friggin' year long, so we will be trying to sort the title and theme as soon as we can.  Post your suggestions here!

I'm personally a fan of 'Tales from the Slatted Chair of Woe' but let's hear what ideas everyone else has!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Title Suggestion: Stories Swapped While Drinking Drew's Booze When He Wasn't Looking
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Chuck Tingle!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Tales From the Fark Site
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can you submit more than one story in separate categories?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Barry McCockner: Tales From the Fark Site


That sounds like a good title.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Last week I read Good Behavior, one of the Dortmunder books by Donald E. Westlake. The first Dortmunder book, The Hot Rock, was made into a movie starring Robert Redford. The second, Bank Shot, was made into a movie starring George C. Scott. If you like your crime fiction with a healthy does of humor, you'll like Westlake.

This week I read Barrier Island, by John D. MacDonald. If you like your crime fiction with a healthy dose of sex, you'll like MacDonald. If you like great writing, you'll love MacDonald. Stephen King says so, and he's no slouch.

This year's anthology title? Somehow We Made It. Don't Cry over Spilt Beer. Fark It, Park It, Snark It.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, I have learned a lot this week while pushing a pen across paper. It is odd how often that happens to me.

I decided, instead of trying to crowdfund, I would just set up a LLC and look for investors. Since I'm already planning on incorporating to set up a screen printing shop, this is no extra work. I will simply crowdfund another project with a longer time frame.

I mention this, because I found Northwest Registered Agent, which will actually pay your State fees for you, you pay $44 to get started and then monthly, and they provide you with an Employee Identification Number at the start, so you can open a bank account right away.

If I had known this before, I would have done this long ago. But the $200 State fee was daunting, not to mention only knowing how to incorporate, so having some experts helping you, and just $44 a month to get started, that's a sweet offer.

Incorporating as an author has advantages, but I'm no law talking guy. I thought folks might want to know, because I wish someone had told me years ago.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Joe Peanut: Paging Chuck Tingle!


Clintoned In the Boobies By My Own Weeners
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Can you submit more than one story in separate categories?


Absolutely.  We request that no one submit more than three entries total, but you are not restricted to any one genre.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russell_Secord: Last week I read Good Behavior, one of the Dortmunder books by Donald E. Westlake. The first Dortmunder book, The Hot Rock, was made into a movie starring Robert Redford. The second, Bank Shot, was made into a movie starring George C. Scott. If you like your crime fiction with a healthy does of humor, you'll like Westlake.


Westlake also wrote the Parker novels (as Richard Stark).  A nice intro would be to watch Lee Marvin in "Point Blank" (named "Walker" in the movie).  Bank Shot (the movie)was creative and enjoyable enough, but leans more toward comedy.  Westlake shows up surprisingly often in movie credits.  IIRC, he wrote the screenplay for  "The Grifters" from Jim Thompson's novel.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: But the $200 State fee was daunting, not to mention only knowing how to incorporate


...from a book, with no first hand experience, and nothing to compare it to for accuracy. Which is vital in this sort of thing.
 
