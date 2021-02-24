 Skip to content
(The Drive)   What is it about New Mexico and Aliens?   (thedrive.com) divider line
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We're enchanting
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I didn't see anything about aliens.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sandia NL was probably testing a new high-speed streetlight.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They mostly come out at night. Mostly.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Peyote?
 
abbarach
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
we had clearly heard the flight number's identification in a longer version of the clip provided to us by master radio interceptor Steve Douglass who originally recorded it.

Are you really "intercepting" anything if it's published in clear text (voice) over an open radio link that anyone with a receiver can hear?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Living La Dulce Vita?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In the age where everyone has a high definition camera in their pocket, it turns out that the only pictures we ever see of aliens are shot with a Blackberry.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So a pilot saw a long cylindrical thing that looked like a cruise missile in the middle of an area where the government test missiles?

Yes, this must be the work of the supernatural.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Check if a United flight was nearby...might be a loose hubcap or a wing.
 
joseelsegundo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Even highly advanced beings get a jones for chile now and again.
 
joseelsegundo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x242]


Is that the Lonnie Zamora incident?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: So a pilot saw a long cylindrical thing that looked like a cruise missile in the middle of an area where the government test missiles?

Yes, this must be the work of the supernatural.


Strangely enough, that's the third most common type of UFO sighting. And, they've been spotted since the middle ages (at one point, they were called flying cannons)
 
angryjd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fabrication?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: dothemath: So a pilot saw a long cylindrical thing that looked like a cruise missile in the middle of an area where the government test missiles?

Yes, this must be the work of the supernatural.

Strangely enough, that's the third most common type of UFO sighting. And, they've been spotted since the middle ages (at one point, they were called flying cannons)


Garry Kasparov knows what you're talking about.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As fun as it is being a hotspot for all things "Alien", and we do milk it, I'll bet this is a new rocket being tested by the military. We don't have all these massive military bases here for nothing. Out here the bases are so big that you can hide a lot of 'experimental shenanigans' in all the space. Well until you buzz an airliner.

I don't disbelieve that aliens could exist, the odds are that they do. The universe is a big place and there is no way we are the only brush with 'living things' in all this time and space but... I can't buy the 'butt probing Aliens' that everyone seems to swear by. The sheer VASTNESS of space almost guarantees that we will never encounter another form of life.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Futurama: Zoidberg episode
Youtube jLg3FTT-MnE
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was waiting for my truck to be serviced at a Tire World about 10 yrs ago, hung out in the TV waiting area room.
There was an older lady in there, maybe 70 ish... after turning off the stupid morning show on the TV, we started chit chatting about this and that, ...what are you getting done... we're gearing up for a road trip, etc etc. She asked where we were going, Oh just down to the desert for a few days in So Utah.
For some reason we started talking about the night sky out there, etc and she says straight faced, "You may see some UFOs, you never know..."
Yeah, maybe...
"Oh, they're out there. I've seen 'em," still straight in the eye, matter of factly. "We used to see them all of the time when my late husband worked the Uranium mines around the Four Corners area in New Mexico. They we're hovering around above the mines, sometimes just hanging out above the road where trucks were driving by, then zipping away. Everyone pretty much got used to seeing them there once in a while."
It was like she was telling me about how her mail carrier parks in front of her house every day at 2:00 or something. Just routine stuff.

So, this NE New Mexico UFO sighting? Hmmmm...
 
