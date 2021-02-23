 Skip to content
 
(Detroit Free Press)   The University of Michigan wants all students to know they are sorry the library was closed due to spiders and it won't happen again   (freep.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did they tuffet out?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was it a big spider?
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a former academic library employee, who frequently went to the basement storage area, I wholeheartedly disagree.

Close the place and clear those bastards out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The University of Michigan wants all students to know the library is closed forever.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As someone who got bit by a venomous spider in Dec (Black Widow), make sure you get em all.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's what all the books are FOR.

Smooshing spiders.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
9781879085695
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
TL, DR:
Workers, such as plumbers are on their own. As long as the students weren't in immediate danger, nobody else mattered.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think it was a smart choice. They found three. God knows how many more were hiding out. And those are a nasty bite.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
O'BRIEN: I know how you feel about this, sir.
BARCLAY: You're afraid of transporting, too?
O'BRIEN: No. Arachnids. Sickening, crawly little things, don't you think? All those legs.
BARCLAY: Spiders? They've never bothered me.
O'BRIEN: A few years back, I was called in to re-route an emitter array at a Starbase on Zayra Four. Turns out the entire system was infested with Talarian hook spiders. You ever seen a Talarian hook spider? Their legs are half a metre long. Well, I had a choice. Do I walk away and let the emitter blow itself to hell, or do I crawl in the Jeffries tube with twenty hook spiders?
BARCLAY: What happened?
O'BRIEN: It was the hardest thing I ever did, but I got through it. After that, I was never quite as afraid of spiders.
 
calufrax
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did PZ leave the lids from his specimen tanks off?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't Google "Brown recluse spider bites" unless you've already had dinner. On second thought, don't do it even if you've already had dinner.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: Don't Google "Brown recluse spider bites" unless you've already had dinner. On second thought, don't do it even if you've already had dinner.


They are bad. If it is an option, have somebody shoot you instead.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sources later clarified that the closure was simply related to the library's latest web development work...
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Walker: Don't Google "Brown recluse spider bites" unless you've already had dinner. On second thought, don't do it even if you've already had dinner.


Don't worry. Unless a plumber went in there, it was totes cool. Plumbers cost less than students, so there's that:

"You're really unlikely to be in any kind of danger unless you have to be in close contact," she said. "But if you're the plumber crawling through a crawl space that has a lot of these spiders, then you could be bit, and that would be concerning.
"But just walking around the library stacks - it's a very, very low risk."
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: Don't Google "Brown recluse spider bites" unless you've already had dinner. On second thought, don't do it even if you've already had dinner.


That search is up there with "necrotizing fasciitis" and "iranian angelina jolie" in the wince-worthy GIS results department....
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not your typical garden variety house spider, but brown recluse spiders, subs. Big difference if you get bit by one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Was it a big spider?


Do you mean,

"Was it a big spider that led to the library closure?"

or

"Was it a big spider that made UofM apologize for the library closure!"
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Damn
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Walker: Don't Google "Brown recluse spider bites" unless you've already had dinner. On second thought, don't do it even if you've already had dinner.

That search is up there with "necrotizing fasciitis" and "iranian angelina jolie" in the wince-worthy GIS results department....


Blue waffles

And I really would not
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Somaticasual: Walker: Don't Google "Brown recluse spider bites" unless you've already had dinner. On second thought, don't do it even if you've already had dinner.

That search is up there with "necrotizing fasciitis" and "iranian angelina jolie" in the wince-worthy GIS results department....

Blue waffles

And I really would not


NSFW
Should be a clue
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Somaticasual: Walker: Don't Google "Brown recluse spider bites" unless you've already had dinner. On second thought, don't do it even if you've already had dinner.

That search is up there with "necrotizing fasciitis" and "iranian angelina jolie" in the wince-worthy GIS results department....

Blue waffles

And I really would not


"Lemon Party? Must be some kind of fruit PAC...."
 
p51d007
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Most, but not all people that get bit by the spider with the fiddle on its back, get bit
because the spider hides in shoes, socks, pants, shirts etc.  When the put on their
clothes, if the spider is there, they get bit.  I really doubt anyone would get bit
visiting a spider, unless they are in the habit of changing clothes that have been stored
a while in a closet in a library.  But, in our snowflake world, plus lawyers, they shut it
down.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
the proper way to deal with spiders...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
basicstock
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It would have been wiser to close the state of Michigan entirely.  It's not just the spiders, it's the radical nutjobs.
 
