 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHDH Boston)   Numerous "disturbances" reported near Salem and Danvers. Police are sending K9s and drones so as to not expose human officers to certain madness   (whdh.com) divider line
49
    More: Scary, Police, law enforcement drone teams, Law enforcement agency, K9 units, Facebook post, area of Goodwin Circle, Sunbeam Television, Peabody Police Department  
•       •       •

1834 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2021 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The old ones awaken.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is in the same general area as the natural gas line explosions a few years ago.

It's probably witches, though. Better start weeding them out.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My money is on witch farts.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I SAW GOODY TRUMP WITH THE DEVIL!!!!
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beautiful Boston Baked Bean Baby!
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stars are right
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they would have got away with it too if it weren't for those meddling kids.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I felt a great disturbance in the Dunkin's, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. Probably nothin.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wiccans With Pipebombs is a shiatty band name.
 
xxmedium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
>"There will be law enforcement drone teams and EOD canine units in the area today to assist in our investigation to determine the origin of yesterday's loud noises that were heard and felt in Peabody," the police department said in a tweet on Wednesday. "If you see a law enforcement canine, please do not approach or interact."

The tweet continued "If you see a law enforcement canine drop ears, whine and put its tail between its legs, run like hell in the same direction as it attempts to escape. Good luck. Godspeed."
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest mystery is how to pronounce peabody...
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UFIA?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another one of Dr Manhattan's nefarious squid attacks?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jakedata: I felt a great disturbance in the Dunkin's, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. Probably nothin.


I'm still feeling the disturbance in the Dunkin'sw from when they changed from the sturdy way to pack a dozen donuts to that floppy shirt-box-like style. F'k that.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static3.cbrimages.comView Full Size
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: My money is on witch farts.


The Wiccan Chili Cook-Off was last month.
 
Rooster Cogburnh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they say " Tremors"?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Salem sleeps through all your human foolishness
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yuthinasia: The biggest mystery is how to pronounce peabody...


Peeb-dee
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yuthinasia: The biggest mystery is how to pronounce peabody...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just call the FBI...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Superman probably came to town
Birdy Nam Nam - Shut Up
Youtube -jGe3lJ3bvk
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Must have been a Taco Bell party.. Those Big Beef Burrito six packs can be nasty.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: This is in the same general area as the natural gas line explosions a few years ago.

It's probably witches, though. Better start weeding them out.


No it's not.  It's quite a bit away.
 
Trik
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
images.cwtv.comView Full Size


danvers?
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Some Bass Playing Guy: My money is on witch farts.

The Wiccan Chili Cook-Off was last month.


Never go down on a lady you just met at a Wiccan Chili Feed. You will wish she'd turned you into a newt.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: The old ones awaken.


The prophecy has come to pass....
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
nine months from now all the local wimmen will give birth to blonde hair blue eye mega geniuses that communicate with each other telepathically. the beginning of the end. no more need to worry bout the 'rona.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
On the case
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just a little HAARP/JSL testing and calibration. Nothing to worry about.
Seen any monoliths/pylons/ellispihelixes in the area lately?
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Snort: yuthinasia: The biggest mystery is how to pronounce peabody...

Peeb-dee


Pretty close. I feel like there are 3 actual syllables but the second "uh" sound runs by pretty quickly. The most important thing is to put the accent on Pea and not say "body".
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's a myth.

Myth.
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
"Yith?"
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steve_wmn: Snort: yuthinasia: The biggest mystery is how to pronounce peabody...

Peeb-dee

Pretty close. I feel like there are 3 actual syllables but the second "uh" sound runs by pretty quickly. The most important thing is to put the accent on Pea and not say "body".


Peeb uh dee


/from eastern mass
 
ingo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steve_wmn: Snort: yuthinasia: The biggest mystery is how to pronounce peabody...

Peeb-dee

Pretty close. I feel like there are 3 actual syllables but the second "uh" sound runs by pretty quickly. The most important thing is to put the accent on Pea and not say "body".


Yup.  Like PEE-b'dee
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So Lizzo fell down?
 
Tempted
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ingo: steve_wmn: Snort: yuthinasia: The biggest mystery is how to pronounce peabody...

Peeb-dee

Pretty close. I feel like there are 3 actual syllables but the second "uh" sound runs by pretty quickly. The most important thing is to put the accent on Pea and not say "body".

Yup.  Like PEE-b'dee


Don't even get me started on Clinton or Leominster
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tempted: ingo: steve_wmn: Snort: yuthinasia: The biggest mystery is how to pronounce peabody...

Peeb-dee

Pretty close. I feel like there are 3 actual syllables but the second "uh" sound runs by pretty quickly. The most important thing is to put the accent on Pea and not say "body".

Yup.  Like PEE-b'dee

Don't even get me started on Clinton or Leominster


Clinton and Sutton are basically Cli- or Suh- followed by a glottal stop followed by the n sound.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tempted: ingo: steve_wmn: Snort: yuthinasia: The biggest mystery is how to pronounce peabody...

Peeb-dee

Pretty close. I feel like there are 3 actual syllables but the second "uh" sound runs by pretty quickly. The most important thing is to put the accent on Pea and not say "body".

Yup.  Like PEE-b'dee

Don't even get me started on Clinton or Leominster


Lemon-stir if the radio commercials in the Boston radio market are correct.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Tempted: ingo: steve_wmn: Snort: yuthinasia: The biggest mystery is how to pronounce peabody...

Peeb-dee

Pretty close. I feel like there are 3 actual syllables but the second "uh" sound runs by pretty quickly. The most important thing is to put the accent on Pea and not say "body".

Yup.  Like PEE-b'dee

Don't even get me started on Clinton or Leominster

Clinton and Sutton are basically Cli- or Suh- followed by a glottal stop followed by the n sound.


That is because people in Massachusetts have learned to hide their T.
 
ingo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: namegoeshere: Tempted: ingo: steve_wmn: Snort: yuthinasia: The biggest mystery is how to pronounce peabody...

Peeb-dee

Pretty close. I feel like there are 3 actual syllables but the second "uh" sound runs by pretty quickly. The most important thing is to put the accent on Pea and not say "body".

Yup.  Like PEE-b'dee

Don't even get me started on Clinton or Leominster

Clinton and Sutton are basically Cli- or Suh- followed by a glottal stop followed by the n sound.

That is because people in Massachusetts have learned to hide their T.


We also cover our Rs.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: steve_wmn: Snort: yuthinasia: The biggest mystery is how to pronounce peabody...

Peeb-dee

Pretty close. I feel like there are 3 actual syllables but the second "uh" sound runs by pretty quickly. The most important thing is to put the accent on Pea and not say "body".

Peeb uh dee


/from eastern mass


As opposed to "PEE-body," which is in the Land of the Golden Showers...
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.