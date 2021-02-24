 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: What happens if you want to get your COVID vaccination in the butt?   (slate.com) divider line
37
    More: Interesting, Vaccine, Immune system, Polio vaccine, benefits of a COVID vaccine, much skin, Vaccination, COVID vaccine, Dr. Robert Amler  
•       •       •

829 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2021 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What if nobody wants to see 90% of the butts out there?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll make drive-through vaccinations a little more awkward..
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: [Fark user image 425x239]


came to post that.... beat me to it
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: That'll make drive-through vaccinations a little more awkward..


osocio.orgView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vastus Lateralis FTW!
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between the cheeks?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: That'll make drive-through vaccinations a little more awkward..


I just learned that "Aye yer boom's oot de windee!" Is a Scottish insult, and now I want drive through butt shot clinics.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You wouldn't be sitting for a couple of days.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I received my first jab last week, and indeed the nurse had a full drop-down menu of places I could choose.

/briefly thought about making it fun but chose the deltoid on my non-dominant arm like a normal person
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


approves
 
milkandcheese [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for the suppository ...
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like the "plot" to a porno...

"Doctor! Is there any way can convince you to give me one if the rare vaccine doses?"
"Well, I do have another injection I could give you..."
[Cheesy music starts]
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I received my first jab last week, and indeed the nurse had a full drop-down menu of places I could choose.

/briefly thought about making it fun but chose the deltoid on my non-dominant arm like a normal person


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The butt, according to multiple accounts, is also the site preferred by baseball players injecting performance-enhancing drugs...Slate was unable to confirm as much with an actual expert: Jose Canseco, Lenny Dykstra, and representatives of BALCO founder Victor Conte did not return requests for comment..."

Lol -- wonder how often that happens to those guys and others like them.  Random emails or voicemails from reporters they've never heard of asking "Hi there, this is <name> with <random publication>.  We're doing a story that <vaguely references steroids or other PEDs>.  We were hoping you might have a comment given your longtime use of these stubstances."
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butters - What, What in The Butt (Official Music Video) - SOUTH PARK
Youtube G4PvTrTp7Tc
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: That'll make drive-through vaccinations a little more awkward..


You never mooned somebody while riding in or driving a car?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Waiting for the suppository ...


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering about this the other day. At what age do they stop doing shots in the butt and move on to arms or other spots?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: "The butt, according to multiple accounts, is also the site preferred by baseball players injecting performance-enhancing drugs...Slate was unable to confirm as much with an actual expert: Jose Canseco, Lenny Dykstra, and representatives of BALCO founder Victor Conte did not return requests for comment..."

Lol -- wonder how often that happens to those guys and others like them.  Random emails or voicemails from reporters they've never heard of asking "Hi there, this is <name> with <random publication>.  We're doing a story that <vaguely references steroids or other PEDs>.  We were hoping you might have a comment given your longtime use of these stubstances."


Canseco wrote a book on it and is a known AW, so I could see him responding.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be a wimp, just take the jab in the arm. I had drugs injected into my f**kin' eyeballs yesterday, so I'm not too sympathetic.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Waiting for the suppository ...


cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Huck And Molly Ziegler: Waiting for the suppository ...

[cdn.quotesgram.com image 620x624]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tshirthell.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In my experience, this type of request requires an expensive dinner and drinks afterwards.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I received my first jab last week, and indeed the nurse had a full drop-down menu of places I could choose.

/briefly thought about making it fun but chose the deltoid on my non-dominant arm like a normal person


Oooh! Do they have "right in the scrotum?" Because that's what I'm going to pencil in for the guy in front of me who left his card when he went to the bathroom.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I was wondering about this the other day. At what age do they stop doing shots in the butt and move on to arms or other spots?


Odd things come and go through my mind. I usually don't verbalize these bizarre random thoughts.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Okay but don't blame me when every time someone says  'Hey Alexa' your arse says 'How can I help you'
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like a question on "The Newlywed Game".

"What's the strangest place you've ever had your COVID-19 vaccination  SHOT?"
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Super Chronic: I received my first jab last week, and indeed the nurse had a full drop-down menu of places I could choose.

/briefly thought about making it fun but chose the deltoid on my non-dominant arm like a normal person

Oooh! Do they have "right in the scrotum?" Because that's what I'm going to pencil in for the guy in front of me who left his card when he went to the bathroom.


Weren't they testing male birth control that had to be injected in the scrotum? Apparently those studies failed because participants said FARK THAT.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

serfdood: Sounds like a question on "The Newlywed Game".

"What's the strangest place you've ever had your COVID-19 vaccination  SHOT?"


I understand this reference.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Harry Wagstaff: I was wondering about this the other day. At what age do they stop doing shots in the butt and move on to arms or other spots?

Odd things come and go through my mind. I usually don't verbalize these bizarre random thoughts.


I'm skinny. The last time I got a flu shot they hit bone and I was sore as hell for days. It just got me curious...and I was high.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.