(CTV News)   Police having hard time figuring out why people are stealing the sign from 'Dude Chilling Park'   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    CIVT-TV, Vancouver Park Board, Dude Chilling Park, total cost, park, park board, CTV News, Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood  
posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2021 at 3:20 PM



gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude...chill!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's just, like, your opinion, man.
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They gave up on the Dude Abiding Park sign long ago.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Douche Illin' Jerk
 
adamatari
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They should make up some signs out of sheet metal cheaply and sell them to fund the parks.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I seem to recall when the city officially named the park Dude Chilling that they had allotted a larger budget to sign replacement than they typically do for a park.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That sign really tied the park together.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If anyone is curious where the name Dude Chilling comes from:
https://www.cbc.ca/radio/q/blog/fresh​l​y-bronzed-dude-finally-returns-to-vanc​ouver-s-dude-chilling-park-1.5253490
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MBooda: They gave up on the Dude Abiding Park sign long ago.


Of course, he was probably the laziest man in Los Angeles County, which would put him in the running for laziest man, worldwide.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's a road near Austin, TX, called "The High Road".
As you can imagine, it's rarely taken in terms of the sign.....

//I know at least 5 people with that sign - they eventually just stopped putting it up.
 
hackalope [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Every time I see one of these I just think "Merchandising opportunity!". The second you see something like this happing as a city or parks dept or whatever, get some merch made and make sure it's in every article. Reporter comes to interview anyone? Yeah, Jimmy or Asha will be right with you, all we ask is you put a link to the "Dude Chilling Park" website that has a blurb on how it got its name, and the merch store.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The total cost to replace the sign and repair and repaint the posts will be around $1,300.

What the shiat?
 
Benalto [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Written by a MULTI SKILLED journalist, is she also a ninja?
Fark user image
 
