(KTLA Los Angeles)   ♪ Coyote... San Francisco's after you... Coyote, if they catch you, you are through... ♪
16
•       •       •

16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Wyckyd Sceptre [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fine, even though I'm sure this is Subby's intention, I'll bite:

It's Moraga, California, not Moraga Street in San Francisco.  Unless there's a coyote attacking people at the Sunset Rec Center.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Subby must be my age. Saturday mornings with Cap'n Crunch's Peanut Butter Crunch and cartoons... that was livin', I tell ya.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Joni Mitchell - Coyote
Youtube iWUgPIQNgGo


Probably not what subby had in mind but I'll post it anyway.
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
culturalgutter.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This coyote does not GAF.
Probably having a ball watching these bi-pedal people howl and squeal when it bites them.
 
xxmedium
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I always thought it was "If they capture you you're through" but I'm remembering from an 8 year old sugary cereal addled mind here.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
?
 
cefm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Follow the trail of ACME delivery receipts and anvil holes
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Well, not specifically at the rec center.

https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/articl​e​/Coyote-Golden-Gate-Park-child-bite-Sa​n-Francisco-15688959.php
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A few years ago, when I was living in my car in LA, I was walking down the sidewalk and saw a huge dog walking the other way across the street. Then I realized it was a coyote, and I stopped to take a closer look, as I was not wearing my glasses. The coyote also stopped at the same time, seemingly ignoring me, and after a few minutes determining it actually was a coyote, then a few admiring it, I continued on my way. The coyote continued on at the same time I did.

I felt a weird connection with this wild creature so completely out of its element, just a few miles from Disneyland. One of those "Woah... that's ME" moments. (I'm not really a coyote; it was a time slip from the Overmind)

A couple weeks later I met a city worker at a park running along the river there. He said it was fairly common for wild coyotes to follow the river out of the mountains and into the suburbs. But he told me I was never in any danger, because they are typically only interested in hunting "cats and poodles".

I guess the coyote thought I looked too tough and stringy to eat. So it goes.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Great Divide - Wile E. Coyote
Youtube PWifCK1JEXs
 
Wyckyd Sceptre [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Yeah the Park, man you could get bit by a coyote, a raccoon, a human - anything goes in there
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Plus you'd probably fight back...most of the people around here carry big sticks or golf clubs when they walk their dogs. I prefer a nice old putter with a nice heavy head. Swing it right and itll put a hole in just about anything. I drew the line at a machete and put a fishing pole in the golf bag, good times and good bass fishing when it got too dark to see where your drive went. Followed by a march to the clubhouse for a pitcher of brew and a patty melt...
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Funny that a neighbor of ours voiced the roadrunner...
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Problem solved:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Catch, and release into the skate park.
 
