(Vice)   And we complete another full news circle with the ritual article asking "do older people have sex?" as if we don't have enough uncomfortable thoughts in our heads already   (vice.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you follow the culture shaming of the other greenlit article about how the rest of the world gets along fine keeping kids in their parents' bedroom, you have a lot of missed sex to make up when the kids leave.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reporter:  "We're here at The Villages to ask something we're going to regret asking."
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...Nothing in here but a couple of elephant skin rugs..."
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.amazon.com/lemon-party-de​c​orations/s?k=lemon+party+decorations
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other older people.....ones who have one of those relationship things.
 
RadicalMiddle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How often do you have sex at your age?

Infrequently.

Is that one or two words?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.

Next question.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually prefer senior citizens in the sack.  I quite often will cruise farmers markets and Golden Corrals during early bird special.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We met through the Jehovah's Witnesses. Michèle had just come back from Italy, pregnant, with nothing but bruises after running away from her ex. I was married.

That escalated quickly.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've worked in a nursing home or two.

And I've run into a few people mid coitus on my shift.

So yes. And syphilis still still a thing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You people sicken me.
Ageism has no place here.

Why, right now I am having a very deep and loving emotional and physical relationship with each of your mothers.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many NopeNopeNope memes are there? I'm about to find out ...
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all depends on if you're married or not. married people don't have sex.
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's that now? Sex?
Now there's a name I've not heard in a long time. And me with no job isn't exactly saleable.
Butt wow, that girl running on the bike path earlier.... - Who am I kidding? It'll take $$$ and months of dating and profile research to have body contact with another human again. Sex = $$$ - Prove me wrong.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: all depends on if you're married or not. married people don't have sex.


.... with their spouses maybe.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes.  Probably more sex than subbys mom.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one is not.
But I have dreams!
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: I actually prefer senior citizens in the sack.  I quite often will cruise farmers markets and Golden Corrals during early bird special.


Oh, just to follow up on that, I'm known at enrichment centers in 3 different counties as the geezer pleaser.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheap_thoughts: I've worked in a nursing home or two.

And I've run into a few people mid coitus on my shift.

So yes. And syphilis still still a thing.


You said "stil"l twice
/I don't think "I like still" works well here given you past work places
 
molineskytown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm touched by this. I haven't been married near as long as the folks in this article, but I have been married long enough (28 years in June) to now recognize the importance of meeting your partner rather early in life and start building experiences ASAP.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
/r/titlegore
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
LaTour - People Are Still Having Sex
Youtube 0ImRyPymRAM
 
chawco
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Florida retirement communities are full of sex and STDs. So maybe some day i can be a swinging cat and get laid. Maybe someday.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: You people sicken me.
Ageism has no place here.

Why, right now I am having a very deep and loving emotional and physical relationship with each of your mothers.


One girlfriend is 65, one is 60, and one is 70. They know of one another and everybody is happy. Ageism has no place here. Life is good at this age (I'm 70). I remember one of Ben Franklin's truisms that women age from the neck down.
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
fark the elderly.

Gently.
 
mikey15
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have sex almost every night ...
 
mikey15
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Almost on Monday ,
Almost on Tuesday ,
Almost on Wednesday ,
Almost on Thursday ,
Almost on Friday ,
Almost on Saturday ,
Almost on Sunday ,
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: dothemath: You people sicken me.
Ageism has no place here.

Why, right now I am having a very deep and loving emotional and physical relationship with each of your mothers.

One girlfriend is 65, one is 60, and one is 70. They know of one another and everybody is happy. Ageism has no place here. Life is good at this age (I'm 70). I remember one of Ben Franklin's truisms that women age from the neck down.


Thats 195 years worth of combined pussy experience.

You could make a milkshake with that earthquake.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: I've worked in a nursing home or two.

And I've run into a few people mid coitus on my shift.

So yes. And syphilis still still a thing.


Any gentleman-only encounters? Maybe they were both lifeguards 65 years ago.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As an older farker I feel I can be honest here and not worry about being ridiculed and shamed. I can remember when my wife and I first got married and we would get home from work and neither of us could wait...........hold on. What were we talking about?
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It wouldn't be a lemon party without old dick
It isn't a Lemon Party without old Dick
Youtube v-bvHlb2Fe8
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chawco: Florida retirement communities are full of sex and STDs. So maybe some day i can be a swinging cat and get laid. Maybe someday.


As long as you think of it as "getting laid" won't a hooker do just as well?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just because you CAN do something, doesn't mean you SHOULD do it.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vrax: Reporter:  "We're here at The Villages to ask something we're going to regret asking."


Every time I so much as read a reference to that place, I feel I could benefit from a shot of penicillin.
 
