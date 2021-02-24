 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 12 Richmond)   Prison employee fired for smuggling a tampon in her vagina   (nbc12.com) divider line
20
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

591 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2021 at 2:21 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
supposed to put those in your prison wallet
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus, like working there isn't torture enough.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: supposed to put those in your prison wallet


Is that the butt?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like desperate search for an excuse to fire her for reasons that would be illegal.
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's gonna need someone to pull some strings for her
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Sounds like desperate search for an excuse to fire her for reasons that would be illegal.


I doubt it. It's just simple stupidity and incompetence.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: She's gonna need someone to pull some strings for her


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: She's gonna need someone to pull some strings for her


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Privatized prisons are where it's at. Invest in them now!
 
1funguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You'd think the prison guard system would have an appropriate response ready for an excuse like that by now.

You'd think...
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: It's just simple stupidity and incompetence.


So, every pig, pig union, prison pig c/o and warden?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That isn't fair, Period.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
HAHA, you guys are farked.

While going through the body scanner a third time, Plaintiff noticed multiple VDOC security staff taking pictures of the image of her body scan with their personal cell phones

HAHA, you guys are REALLY farked.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Virginia Department of Corrections drew a nationwide backlash in 2018 after it instituted a policy barring women from visiting prisons while wearing a tampon

and since they don't say it was changed, the policy is to not wear one and she did.
and now it goes to court.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: HAHA, you guys are farked.

While going through the body scanner a third time, Plaintiff noticed multiple VDOC security staff taking pictures of the image of her body scan with their personal cell phones

HAHA, you guys are REALLY farked.


Yeah, we'll see.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Guess they are a no strings attached employer.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Normally I'd side with the employee. Issue: Prison employee. So she can fark right off.
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 minute ago  
All the joking aside.

WTAF?
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drewogatory: Normally I'd side with the employee. Issue: Prison employee. So she can fark right off.


It's good to have principles that make sense.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WTP 2: The Virginia Department of Corrections drew a nationwide backlash in 2018 after it instituted a policy barring women from visiting prisons while wearing a tampon

and since they don't say it was changed, the policy is to not wear one and she did.
and now it goes to court.


Unless you click and read the full article, then you'd know the policy was recinded.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.