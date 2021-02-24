 Skip to content
(NBC Connecticut)   Swabbing corpses sounds creepy but it does show that reported COVID death numbers are low so it's got that going for it. Uncle Elmer won't mind   (nbcconnecticut.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Death, Autopsy, Dr. James Gill, Cremation, COVID-19-related, Drug overdose, Suicide, Public health  
That will bother some people greatly. I have read several obituaries that stated "did not die of COVID" because that was extremely important to the family for some reason.
 
I'd imagine Covid can kill with few symptoms if it just goes in and clots up your organs for you.
 
edmo: That will bother some people greatly. I have read several obituaries that stated "did not die of COVID" because that was extremely important to the family for some reason.


*Cough*Trump*Cough*
*Cough*Fox*Cough*
Etc.
 
POPEYE THE SAILOR MAN: Spooky Swabs (1957) (Remastered) (HD 1080p) | Jack Mercer, Mae Questel
Youtube 3zxXNtqwlLg
 
Right, for some people the Covid denial is so embedded in their sense of identity that to have a relative die from it is a sign of moral failure.  Like Christian Scientists.
 
orneryredguy: Right, for some people the Covid denial is so embedded in their sense of identity that to have a relative die from it is a sign of moral failure.  Like Christian Scientists.


For some women the Temptress denial is so embedded in their sense of identity that to be raped is a sign of moral failure.

/casting the first stone much?
 
edmo: That will bother some people greatly. I have read several obituaries that stated "did not die of COVID" because that was extremely important to the family for some reason.


It is not something we talk about.

The disease only appeared once before, centuries ago, on a small island on our world noted for certain excesses. When it was struck down, my people believed it was a punishment by the gods for their lack of morality.

Over time, it became more than just a disease. It became -- I don't know, a legend, a specter used to frighten children into behaving. "Be good, or the dark angel will bring you the curse of Covid." Only the immoral would ever be touched by it.

The first new case of Covid was detected roughly a year ago.  The family was so scandalized by it, they lied about what killed him.

/ with apologies to jms
 
