Fark NotNewsletter: We can land robots on Mars...
... but we can't keep an airplane from dropping parts on Colorado.
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week has been going well.
Things are starting to thaw out around here. Here in Kentucky we just went nearly six weeks with temperatures barely cracking the 40s. That all changes this week though, today is day two of a 60-degree melt-off. And it's sunny. I think I'm going to move my workstation outside for the foreseeable future.
A quick update - last week I asked if anyone was interested in joining a focus group for a thing we're building. Thanks to everyone who responded, we've got our group. Things are taking a little longer on our end because a couple brainstorming sessions made it clear that we needed to broaden the scope of what we were attempting, so I'm back at the drawing board. More on all this soon.
This week on the Fark News Livestream - we might do one tonight at 7 p.m., depends on if the news cycle cooperates. It's been refreshingly full of silly junk lately, but the frequency is down quite a bit. So it'll be a game time decision, we may kick it to tomorrow. Same thing happened on Monday and Tuesday, too little material for Monday but plenty for Tuesday. Speaking of which, yesterday's episode took a dark and hilarious turn - some folks may want to watch one of the segments with their eyes closed. You'll know which one. Looks like we can do a Friday movie night as well. Last week's Italian "Conan" ripoff was surprisingly watchable.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
gopher321 recognized the large ring that fell off a plane and landed right in front of a house
Cheron explained why people in Baton Rouge drove around barricades to cross an icy bridge
AdmirableSnackbar figured out why the insulation was burning off some power lines
Herr Morgenstern thought the decor was weirder than the lack of a baby boom
Xcott noted that there's a spokesperson on the site
Ivo Shandor explained why an article about "'plot holes' that the movies actually explained, but the audience didn't notice" had some repeated items
Ivo Shandor described the trouble a United Airlines flight ran into
JerseyTim had a plan all worked out for watching the four-hour Snyder cut of "Justice League"
Bootleg figured out a seeming inconsistency in an article about an alleged carjacker who was shot by a carjacking victim
emersonbiggins defended drivers in Louisiana who crossed an iced-over bridge after going around barricades
Professor Science tried to work out how a large piece of debris fell from a plane and landed the way it did
Smart:
Ishkur argued that there's an entire culture set up to allow followers to live in a bubble
pxlboy gave one reason why it's not a good idea to attribute someone's bad behavior to mental illness
Karma Chameleon had a complaint about the Perseverance rover landing on Mars
bingethinker spoke words of truth to people who refer to face masks as "face diapers"
freidog put the success of the Perseverance mission into perspective
vudukungfu noted how times have changed since an accidental transmission of the word "HATEFULNESS" triggered the emergency alert system in 1971
Sergeant Angle shared important background information about an icy bridge people went around barriers to drive over
AliceBToklasLives had a theory about what makes people hate certain bands
CSB Sunday Morning: That one roommate you'll never forget
Smart: luddite v2.0 had bad luck with roommates until having very good luck with one
Funny: Salted Metal Honey remembers the roommate's cousin more than the actual roommate
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: Murflette had good news if you're looking for a particular kind of flashlight
Funny: Louisiana_Sitar_Club helpfully showed that MissFeasance's injured finger wasn't feeling so bad
Funny: ytterbium found a lot of potential helpers after a heavy snow
Funny: discgolfguru told someone who was upset about a lost pencil how to keep from letting the pandemic get to you
Smart: meat0918 advised a Farker with a choice between a chiropractic adjustment or a massage
Funny: Beeblebrox knew exactly what you should do if you find out your husband has been cheating on you
Politics Funny:
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That considered how Rush Limbaugh's death could change things
EdwardTellerhands had plans now that Limbaugh has passed
Officer Barrelroll explained why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised money to help people in Texas
clodcomplex updated a book from 1996
Moderator commented on the news that Texas turned blue
Dahnkster shared a tweet from Senator Amy Klobuchar
Politics Smart:
FlashHarry was glad for a couple of things Rush Limbaugh lived to see
NeoCortex42 remembered the 2006 White House Correspondents' Dinner
Chariset pointed out a little snag for the new Trump-loving Patriot Party of Wisconsin
Hoban Washburne defended the Bidens' elderly dog, Champ (unbelievably, this needed to be done)
Noticeably F.A.T. figured out the perfect example of the phrase "stupid is as stupid does"
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
bugdozer reminded us about the most important time of the day
Yammering_Splat_Vector found the lesser-known brother of the father of the hydrogen bomb
opalakea put up a sign that either warns about rude behavior or encourages it
cowgirl toffee knew where this guy bought his fancy chair
Octafrye found your mom's salad
samsquatch checked this battery for a charge
Yammering_Splat_Vector discovered the real reason they're called cephalopods
RedZoneTuba put on an ice show
samsquatch was cruisin' for a bruisin'
bugdozer taught us all about the self-assured sparrow
cowgirl toffee gave this bird the appropriate clothing
Fartist Friday: Show & Tell Volume 6
N8ball designed and constructed a disco ball to outshine them all
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: This week it's a F'Artiste tribute to Mars and its rovers. Design your own Dream Mars Rover or Gadget using any medium. A Mars rover with a 3D printer AND an Easy-Bake oven? A Mars drone that sprints samples back to Earth AND shoots fireworks out its butt? The sky's the limit!
Farktography: Hoofin' it
beerrun found the guardian of the tower
