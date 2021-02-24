 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Honestly, who just takes a bite of the butter?
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
childhoodobesitynews.comView Full Size

close enough
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What kind of butter is it? If it's Kerrygold...I can see why someone would have taken a bite of it...
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The butter wouldn't melt so I bit it in the pie.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, who hasn't seen a toddler take a bite of the butter, and thought "I wonder if it's really that good?"  Because I took a bite, and it WAS that good.  I even melt it and put it on my popcorn, now.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paula Dean?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly you've never been to Wisconsin, or Ireland, or France.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will eat Kerrygold with a spoon,  fark you very much.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 11yo daughter would.  she loves butter like that and would eat a whole stick if I'd let her.
I dont get eating it like that.  Its a flavor enhancer and to me doesnt have any benefit by itself.

/no, she is not fat. or anything close to fat, so its not that.  Just always like'd butter.
//Grandmom lets her eat a pat of it, but she's Grandmom so I guess allowed to spoil a little.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
someone who wants to see this as their final image:
thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That loading of the dishwasher is 100% my wife....

Seriously, you are a brilliant person. How the fark do you not understand how this thing works. Its a god damn dishwasher, we have had them for like 100 years.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cat would
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spatial issues maybe?  I'm not a complete moron, all posts to the apparent contrary aside - but loading a dishwasher sensibly still is pretty beyond me.  I have the spatial sense of a concussed spaniel - anything involving figuring out how to fit a, b, and c into a space intelligently isn't rocket science for me.  Because rocket science would at least make some sense and I could sort it out given time and education.
 
honk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby Krishna does.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we cut the Fail out of the loop and post the original Bored Panda story?
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
css: A bear raided our camp whilst we were out fishing and ate all our garbage plus an entire pound of butter.
 
Rent Party
I had a bear raid my trashcans this summer.  Ate everything except the leftover KFC mac n cheese.

Can't hardly blame her for that.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Keto diet gonna kick in any minute now.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impossible to photograph, but roommates who slam every door every time and/or stomp everywhere.  Outside door, bedroom door, bathroom door, stomp up the stairs, stomp down the stairs.  Maybe it's just leftover emotional trauma from loud noises meaning anger as a kid, but it took like a year of living with her before I stopped getting a little flight-or-fight rush every time the house shook because they left their bedroom or came into the house and then stomped around.
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top quality butter is a guilty pleasure and can be a delicacy on par with steak tartare or toro sashimi, delicious fat that - in butter's case literally - melts in your mouth.

Gotta be salted though. Enjoy in moderation. And biting into a stick right out of the fridge is just gauche.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Live deliciously.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
Why are so many of the subjects of Hindu art oxygen-deprived?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
My favorite part of that photo is the random box of Cheez-its in the bag strapped to the back. Presumably it's for when they're bored with just the cheese and would prefer something a little more "it."
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
Just because

Hindu religion believes in symbolisms and the blue color is a symbol of the infinite and the immeasurable. According to Swami Chinmayananda, the inspiration behind Chinmaya Mission, whatever is immeasurable can appear to the mortal eye only as blue, just like the cloudless summer sky appears blue to the physical eye
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've been known to cut off the appropriate amount of butter for whatever I'm making and another small slice for myself.

/ don't do it very often.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Years ago I went with my then girlfriend to I guess it was like a friend of the family's Christmas party. And it was okay until they give one of the young kids a tub of "not butter" spreads to eat out of, so yes the kid was eating Country Crock  I guess this was a way to keep him calm I don't know. But at that point I decided it was time to go. Wonder how that kid turned out.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hmm needs link

https://www.downtoearth.org.in/news/he​alth/did-lord-krishna-really-have-blue​-skin--55392#:~:text=Hindu%20religion%​20believes%20in%20symbolisms,blue%20to​%20the%20physical%20eye.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I homicide over some of those. WTF?😕😔🍺
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This dude has been kicked out of a bed before:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
Or he had a blood disorder...
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
That's actually in the article lol
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When my cousin was 5-years-old, she would eat a whole stick of butter, straight out of the fridge, in one sitting, if you let her. She loved it, would choose it over candy or cookies.

My grandmother, who was raising her at the time, was concerned and asked the pediatrician what he thought and this old country doctor basically said that it was probably her body telling her that she needed some specific nutrients, so let her have it, within reason of course.

She grew up normally and enjoys one of those "can eat anything and not get fat" metabolisms to this day, although she no longer eats butter pads like Starburst anymore.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
I was just joking, but thanks for the interesting info.
 
Isitoveryet
L O farking L
 
cookiemom2Ddogz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We'd have Mom over for holiday dinners, and she liked to butter both sides of the bread.  Then she got wind that we were using unsalted butter, and so she also salted both sides of the bread.
We still have fun with that.
RIP, Mom.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I dated a chick who's dad would do that shiat.

I don't know anyone that knew what the fark was up with that, but farking disgusting to watch someone open a fridge door, chop off a piece of a stick and pop it in their mouth.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
Oh, right, we should sometimes read those.
 
IRestoreFurniture
My wife is the opposite she believes nothing can touch in the dishwasher so everything has an inch of empty space around it.  It's a waste.

I've just given up trying to correct that though.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Back in the before time, I kept butter in the break room fridge for occasional waffles and Friday bagels.  One Friday, I went to get my unopened stick of butter only to find that it was almost completely gone and whatever monster was stealing it used a goddamn spoon.  It was scooped, for fark's sake!  I left a note that said, "I licked the butter."  Someone else left a note that said, "So did I."  I left another note that said, "Enjoy the herpes."  Nobody stole my butter after that.
 
zeaper12
My mother has a story about me, as a toddler, eating a whole cube of butter, good times.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
On one of my many bus rides the guy sitting next to me turned and asked me to pass him the butter.

I bet if I had any butter on me at the time he would have bit it.
 
Gramma
My granddaughter does that. You can add closing the kitchen cabinets with a bang, too.  I don't think its emotional trauma, I think some people are just made that way.  She's been like that since she was a little bitty kid. She sounds like a herd of hefalumps coming up the basement stairs.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
I'm a librarian it's relflex

; )
 
LineNoise
No seriously, that is absolutely it. We are in the middle of planning a kitchen renovation, and i've resorted to scale models, because she can't wrap her head around the sink will move 6 inches to the right, here is why i have to do that, and here is what i'm concerned about, and need your input, and here is what that means.

and there is this insane i don't want to be condescending about this, but i don't want to explain it 30 times. And she gets it, and gets why i am doing it.

I still get in trouble though. Making a playdoh model was probably, in retrospect, a bad idea, but it was to scale and what i had to work with.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
She's correct. The directions in fact say not to tightly pack dishes.
Clearly she's the 🧠 in yours team.
 
jtown
When I was a kid, one of my dad's girlfriends used to take a bite of an onion like it was an apple.  She said it actually tasted like an apple if you took a big bite like that.  I figured she was trying to prank me so I waited until I was alone and sliced off a big chunk of onion.  She was right.  That much onion at once does kinda taste like an apple.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Does that TP count as "Chaotic Evil"?

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
LineNoise
That is the thing. If i make a stink about it, i'll hear it go off and be like, "Oh, dishes are done" and its just a single farking glass in it so she can make her point.

i mean sometimes she makes fair points.....

"Its a bowl, its now filled with water, how did you expect that to drain?"
"Its a dishwasher, its its job, not mine...."

I mean she has a point, but she is also expecting a 400 dollar appliance to break rules of physics.
 
