(CBS Pittsburgh)   Cardinal's sex drive is confusing and unknown. Bonus: No Catholics involved   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com)
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This bird chose to be this way just to insult traditional bird values.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Transgender birds: "We should be able to use the bathroom wherever we want!"

All other birds: "Go nuts."
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That birds going to be a hit at the freak show!
 
wxboy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Look, if you won't judge Ozzie Smith, neither will I.
 
genner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We have no idea how this bird self identifies. Shame on all of you for assuming it's gender.
 
tasteme
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This bird chose to be this way just to insult traditional bird values.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pitchers and catchers self reported already?
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mario, what are you trying to do to me? Can't you see? He's an Ornithologist?

YOU'RE TEARING ME APART!!
Youtube 4zFg2qByF4E


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bird can get laid no matter who shows up...
 
Godscrack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cardinals are red and white.

LIKE MAGA HATS AND NAZI FLAGS
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mi cloaca es tu cloaca. Algo de esa acción cardinal caliente caliente
 
perfectweb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So what did it taste like?
 
crinz83
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
get ready for the inevitable tweetstorm
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Probably belongs in the POL tab.

"Will no one rid me of this turbulent priest?"
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
huntercr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Our Chief Weapon is Surprise! That's it! Surprise.
 
