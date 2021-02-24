 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   So what do you do when your senator flies off to Cancun during a state of emergency? Make a piñata of him, of course   (thehill.com) divider line
12
    More: Amusing, Joe Biden, United States Senate, Democratic Party, Donald Trump, Republican Party, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael, United States presidential election, 2008, Dallas-area party store  
•       •       •

430 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 Feb 2021 at 5:30 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What kind of candy would you put in a Ted Cruz piñata?
 
JustinZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I wouldn't hit that thing. I know it's full of shiat.
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: What kind of candy would you put in a Ted Cruz piñata?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: What kind of candy would you put in a Ted Cruz piñata?


Circus peanuts. The only thing that comes out of Cruz is disappointments and sadness.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I couldn't find the Ted Cruz picture I was looking for, and I haven't seen Nunes in a while.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ted looks like the guy in HS who you would purposely avoid telling about your house party but then at some point he would just show up anyway and you wouldnt say anything to avoid making a scene but then later youd catch him upstairs in your little sisters room sniffing her panties.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All I gotta say is, finally at long last, Earth has centipede flavored jelly beans for extraterrestrial tourists.

"People on Earth eat these, try one"

"Gaa, wtf! Why!"

"Ikr, stay away from that place"
 
NutWrench
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AlgaeRancher: What kind of candy would you put in a Ted Cruz piñata?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AlgaeRancher: What kind of candy would you put in a Ted Cruz piñata?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can't wait to read how this is just like when Kathy Griffin decapitated a puppet of Trump by my relatives on Facebook.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.