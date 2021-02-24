 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   U.S. Customs and Border Patrol wishes to install eye of Sauron. Shire occupants have mixed opinions   (wcax.com) divider line
24
    More: Scary, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Canada - United States border, Canadian border, surveillance towers, U.S. Customs, Border Patrol proposal calls, remote video surveillance systems, Vermont  
•       •       •

863 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2021 at 10:52 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need to get a new set of glasses. I would have sworn the sign on the store at :47 was dick wash.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You see a lot of suspicious activity. I mean, tracks in the snow, walking down the road," said Jordan Bushey of Franklin.

Obviously white walkers.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The shire in Worcestershire and other British things is pronounced like sure. So why don't we pronounce shire as shire instead of shire?
 
mononymous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Goddamn foreigners, eh?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Shire occupants have mixed opinions

would you say they're  on the fence?
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wow, they're proposing to build thousands of miles of wa... oh, actually just a handful of cameras. Probably not the end of the world.

/probably...
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
WTF? Are they worried aboot Canadians illegally crossing the border to buy milk at Costco?
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Barry McCockner: The shire in Worcestershire and other British things is pronounced like sure. So why don't we pronounce shire as shire instead of shire?


Why is Houston St. in New York pronounced "HOUSE-ton" while Houston, TX, is pronouncd "HEW-stun"?
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: WTF? Are they worried aboot Canadians illegally crossing the border to buy milk at Costco?


The real news to me is that there are Canadians who want to cross the border into the US.  Especially now.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Barry McCockner: The shire in Worcestershire and other British things is pronounced like sure. So why don't we pronounce shire as shire instead of shire?

Why is Houston St. in New York pronounced "HOUSE-ton" while Houston, TX, is pronouncd "HEW-stun"?


Then there is the  HOUSE-a-ton 500 from back in the day.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ya ok America.....

Pretty bad when Canada has an influx of Refugees illegally crossing FROM America.
Land of the Free, built by immigrant.  As long as they're an acceptable shade of white.

Sounds like the issue is more the other way around.

https://irb-cisr.gc.ca/en/statistics/P​ages/Irregular-border-crosser-statisti​cs.aspx
 
lectos
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Are we going to start putting Inuit kids in cages now?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: WTF? Are they worried aboot Canadians illegally crossing the border to buy milk at Costco?


It's always been about taxes.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: CordycepsInYourBrain: WTF? Are they worried aboot Canadians illegally crossing the border to buy milk at Costco?

The real news to me is that there are Canadians who want to cross the border into the US.  Especially now.


You sure it isn't Americans fleeing to Canada?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yes we can't have those Fur Backs sneaking over and taking our Jerbs.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Ya ok America.....

Pretty bad when Canada has an influx of Refugees illegally crossing FROM America.
Land of the Free, built by immigrant.  As long as they're an acceptable shade of white.

Sounds like the issue is more the other way around.

https://irb-cisr.gc.ca/en/statistics/P​ages/Irregular-border-crosser-statisti​cs.aspx


You also forgot about the rich versus poor disparity.

Close not quite there but close.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One does not simply walk into Quebec.

Its black gates are guarded by more than just CBSA. There is evil there that does not sleep. The great Youppi! is ever watchful. It is a barren wasteland, riddled with fire, ash, and Molson backwash. The very air you breathe is a poutinous fume. Not with ten thousand men could you do this. It is folie.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Barry McCockner: The shire in Worcestershire and other British things is pronounced like sure. So why don't we pronounce shire as shire instead of shire?


Because you touch yourself
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: One does not simply walk into Quebec.

Its black gates are guarded by more than just CBSA. There is evil there that does not sleep. The great Youppi! is ever watchful. It is a barren wasteland, riddled with fire, ash, and Molson backwash. The very air you breathe is a poutinous fume. Not with ten thousand men could you do this. It is folie.


Poutinous Fume is the name of my French Canadian reggae band.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

grokca: "You see a lot of suspicious activity. I mean, tracks in the snow, walking down the road," said Jordan Bushey of Franklin.


Damn. That kind of shiat goes down outside my house everyday. I should call the cops.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
we have Seniors walking dogs and trophy wives taking health walks. danger reveals itself in strange ways.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Our southern border is patrolled by aerostat radar balloons. If rats wiggle down there we know about it. That's your Eye of Sauron.

previews.123rf.comView Full Size

There's a bank of these tethered in place constantly monitoring the border. We saw these a few years ago from a picnic in Carr Canyon south of Ft. Huachuca. They don't blink, eat, sleep, or take pee breaks. Border wall ... pah!
 
goodncold
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: CordycepsInYourBrain: WTF? Are they worried aboot Canadians illegally crossing the border to buy milk at Costco?

The real news to me is that there are Canadians who want to cross the border into the US.  Especially now.


Can we buy milk in bags in the US?
No?
So what's the point of going to the US?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.